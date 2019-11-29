Black Friday bike helmets: the best cycling helmet deals from the Black Friday sales

OK so there are thousands of Black Friday bike helmet deals available to road cyclists and mountain bikers. Navigating your way through the mess of deals can be time-consuming and difficult.

Use this guide to the best Black Friday bike helmet deals to cut through the noise. We have listed the best deals available in the Black Friday cycling sales, to enable you to get the best possible helmet, for as little money as possible, without losing helmet quality or safety.

No matter your budget, preference or needs, scroll down and you'll find the best cycling helmet deals available today.

Best Black Friday road bike helmet deals UK

We've sorted these great Black Friday helmet deals by price below (cheapest first). Best UK cycling helmet deals first and then US, followed by best mountain bike helmets with the same format.

Giro Savant | 50% off at Wiggle

Was £84.99 | Now £42.49

This is a great mid-range helmet now at a budget price. It features a MIPS liner for rotational protection and at 286g is a good weight for the price. While Wiggle are offering limited colour options, there is a good spread of sizes available.View Deal

Met Manta - 2018 | 63% off at Wiggle

Was £180.00 | Now £64.99

The Met Manta helmet made it into our list of best aero helmets by virtue of its great balance of aerodynamic performance and ventilation. With well over 60% off, this deal will rival anything you find on Black Friday. View Deal

Kask Mojito X - Black/red| 42% off at Evans Cycles

Was £119.00 | Now £69.00

This well-liked helmet from Kask represents excellent value at full price let alone this offer from Evans - only on the Black/red option for small and medium sizes. It's also discounted to a lesser extent on a full range of colours and sizes so well worth a look regardless. View Deal

Oakley ARO3 MIPS - white | 50% off at Tweeks Cycles

Was £149.00 | Now £74.99

A slightly left-field choice when it comes to helmets, this half-price Oakley ARO3 is one of the best priced MIPS equipped aero helmets. However, to take advantage of this price, you'll need to take it in white. View Deal

Oakley ARO3 MIPS - white | 50% off at Tweeks Cycles

Was £149.00 | Now £74.99

A slightly left-field choice when it comes to helmets, this half-price Oakley ARO3 is one of the best priced MIPS equipped aero helmets. However, to take advantage of this price, you'll need to take it in white. Evans Cycles also have other colour options across a range of sizes from £80.00 to £89.00. View Deal

Specialized S-works Prevail 2 - 2019| 42% off at Cyclestore

Was £174.99 | Now £99.99

Available in small and large sizes across two colour options, this is a chunky discount off this premium race helmet from Specialized. At 201g this is a seriously lightweight lid with great ventilation and fit. View Deal

Kask Valegro | 30% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £169.00 | Now £117.99

Not small change by any means, but for a top-of-the-range, well-ventilated helmet that is worn by Team Ineos, the Kask Valegro is a relative steal at £117.99 over at Hargroves Cycles. View Deal

Poc Ventral SPIN| 35% off at Evans Cycles

Was £270.00 | Now £175.00

This deal is only for medium helmets in black (and you only find this out once you go through to checkout) but even with that limitation this is a great deal on a top end helmet featuring brilliant ventilation and build quality.View Deal

Best Black Friday road bike helmet deals US

Giro Cyprus MIPS | 60% off at Jenson USA

Was $100.00 | Now $39.99

For our American readers, the Giro Cyprus MIPS is available at Jenson USA with a huge 60% off. You really don't need to spend big for a high-quality helmet.View Deal

MET Strale | 50% off at Jenson USA

Was $100.00 | Now $50.00

A mid-weight (285g medium), mid-level road helmet at a bottom of the range price. A large central vent cools this lid and you'll walk away with a cool 50% off at Jenson on Black Friday. Available in medium and large only across six different colours. View Deal

Suomy Gunwind S-Line | 60% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $224.99 | Now $89.99

Competitive Cyclist is offering this deal on the Anthracite/Matte Red option for this top-end Italian lid on small/medium and large/XL sizes only. View Deal

Kask Mojito X| 25% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $169.95 | Now $127.46

Competitive Cyclist are offering the Kask Mojito X with a wider option of colours and sizes than UK retailer Evans (see above). Although the overall saving is lower, it's still a great price for a market-leading lid. View Deal

Lazer Z1| 39% off at Backcountry

Was $229.95 | Now $139.95

This range-topping helmet from Belgian helmet specialists Lazer is on offer at a great deal if you are a size small and happy with the Matte Titanium colour. Other options and sizes are also on offer at reduced prices but this is the biggest discount. A very light and comfortable lid with great protection capabilities. View Deal

Poc Octal Raceday| 30% off at Backcountry

Was $199.95 | Now $139.98

If you like the design, then this helmet offers great airflow, adjustability, comfort and above all, safety. Available in 'Garminium blue' after the Garmin Pro team that wore them, it's available in small and medium sizes at this knockdown price. Backcountry stablemate Competitive Cyclist has other colour options starting at the same price. View Deal

Poc Octal Aero | 48% off at Jenson USA

Was $270.00 | Now $139.99

Known for their focus on safety features, Swedish protection brand Poc have also delivered an aerodynamic and relatively svelte (just 200g) race helmet. Its looks can be divisive but at almost half the price (s/m/l sizes in white, small only in navy black) at Jenson this is a great deal. View Deal

Kask Protone| 46% off at Backcountry

Was $299.95 | Now $160.90

Weighing in at just 215g, Kask claims this superlight helmet has the lowest drag and the fastest heat dissipation coefficients compared to any other ventilated helmet. All we know is this is a fantastic price if you take a size small in the black/blue option. Other sizes and colours are 25% off at $224.96 - still a strong deal on a top-end lid.View Deal

Poc Ventral SPIN| 40% off at Backcountry

Was $289.95 | Now $174.99

Small, medium and large options in yellow get you 40% off for this pro level helmet at Backcountry. Want to go black, blue, white or even fluoro pink? Score a 26% discount - still well worth it. View Deal

Best Black Friday mountain bike helmet deals

SixSixOne Evo AM Patrol Helmet | 60% off at Chain Reaction

Was £79.99 | Now £31.99

This is not the MIPS version but still comes with plenty of protection with the Contego EPS foam which claims to absorb up to 30% more energy in an impact than the standard EPS foam used in most helmets, and a great Boa micro adjustment fitting system and plenty of vents to keep you cool. A good helmet at a bargain basement price.View Deal

SixSixOne Evo AM Patrol Helmet MIPS | 60% off at Chain Reaction

Was £99.99 | Now £39.99

The MIPS version of the above helmet, which introduces 'slip-plane' technology which provides a reduction in rotational forces in the event of a crash. More limited size availability than its non-MIPS brother at Chain Reaction currently. View Deal

7Protection M2 BOA | 43% off at Tredz

Was £69.99 | Now £39.99

A stylish mountain bike helmet which always offered great value but is now at a killer price. Plenty of airflow and lots of lairy colours to choose from, this is a great option for riders that want solid protection while looking good and not spending the earth.View Deal

Poc Trabec | 42% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $119.95 | Now $69.98

Offering great protection to the back and sides of the head, the Poc Trabec isn't the lightest or airiest mountain bike helmet option but it is one of the safest. Pick large sizes in white for the best price at Competitive Cyclist, though smaller options in other colours are also available at a smaller discount. View Deal

Giro Montaro MIPS| 64% off at Tweeks Cycles

Was £149.99 | Now £55.00

If you have a small head, then this is the deal for you as the blue/lime and walnut colour options are available at an absolute steal. Bigger sizes and different colour options are still reduced by 17%. View Deal

Best budget road bike helmets

You don't need to spend a fortune on a helmet to ensure your head stays cool, comfortable and protected in the event of a crash. In fact, despite the weight penalty, budget cycling helmets can be just as accomplished and even better looking than some of the more premium options out there.

What about safety I hear you say? Well, contemporary helmets - cheap helmets included - have to conform to stringent industry safety standards, which vary from region to region. (Every cycling helmet sold in the UK must meet the EN1078 standard, for example). Some of the helmets in the list below come standard with MIPS, a rotational slip-plane cradle system, which can significantly reduce brain injuries and concussions caused by crashes.

To make things a little easier for you we've selected 10 of the best budget cycling helmets, each of which offers impressive ventilation, colour combinations and pricing. Our advice? Shop around. Look for a helmet that fits properly, offers good ventilation and aesthetics, don't be pressured into spending more than your budget allows, and buy from a well-known reputable retailer to ensure safety standards are adhered to.

If you're looking for a helmet but don't want to spend a fortune, and you're unsure exactly which to choose, our guide below will explain the best cheap cycling helmets to help you on your way.

Best budget road bike helmets you can buy today

Abus Aduro 2.1

Speed, protection and impressive ventilation for under £50

Price: Starting at US$59 / £49 / AU$89 | Weight: 295g, medium | Rotational safety: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 6

Price

Ventilation

Fit

No rotational safety

The Abus Aduro 2.1 might be the cheapest here but it's a superbly designed and well put together cycling helmet with an array of colour options to suit all tastes.

Ventilation is taken care of by three inlet and 10 outlet ports connected by flow channels, which have improved both the helmet's cooling and aerodynamic properties.

Other positives include a built-in insect/mosquito net, ponytail compatibility and Abus’ venerable Zoom Ace retention system which allows the user to finely adjust the head cradle for a customisable fit.

Kask Rapido

An affordable, performance-built helmet designed for speed

Price: Starting at US$100 / £65 / AU$140 | Weight: 220g, medium | Rotational safety: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 7

Lightweight

Ventilation

Aerodynamic

No rotational safety

The Kask Rapido incorporates 24 strategically placed vents to ensure the optimal relationship between cooling and aerodynamic efficiency. As such, the Rapido is very much a race-focused budget helmet with a feathery weight to match, 220g for a medium.

There's also an extensive range of design options to suit most tastes — seven colours which include a selection of bright and neutral hues.

The catch? Well, the Kask Rapido is one of the few helmets here that doesn't utilise a MIPS rotational protection system. It does, however, use MIT technology; a Kask-specific measure which joins the inner polystyrene cap to the outer polycarbonate shell, ensuring better shock absorption in the event of a crash.

Catlike Chupito

The Catlike Chupito offers impressive ventilation and protection for riders of all abilities

Price: Starting at US$84 / £69 / AU$122 | Weight: 270g, medium | Rotational safety: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 4

Ventilation

Price

LNP protection

Design may not appeal to everybody

Catlike's distinctive design and ventilation pattern may not appeal to everybody but it does provide a unique alternative to the ubiquitous helmet shapes of its rivals.

The Chupito is one of the Spanish brand's newest additions and although it's an entry-level model, it still boasts a raft of features that make it an appreciably appealing proposition.

The 24 ventilation slats ensure cooling properties of the highest order, while the structure itself has been bolstered to protect the occipital area using the company's Low Nape Protection (LNP) technology.

Mavic Aksium Elite

At £70 you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything as accomplished

Price: Starting at US$83 / £69 / AU$122 | Weight: 245g, medium | Rotational safety: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 6

Price

Aesthetics

Ventilation

No rotational safety cradle

The Aksium might be Mavic’s entry-level label but don’t let that deter you. In fact, based on aesthetics alone you’d be forgiven for mistaking the Aksium Elite for something far more premium.

Thanks to trickle-down technology, this budget helmet gets the same Ergo Hold SL retention system, Elite Fit cushioning pads and mosquito mesh as some of its pricier stablemates. Ventilation is taken care of by 23 individual slats that have also helped keep weight to a minimum.

Available in both men’s and women’s guises, the Aksium Elite helmet really is a quality offering, let down perhaps by the exclusion of MIPS.

Scott ARX Plus

Good ventilation and looks make the Scott ARX Plus a seriously impressive and competent cycling helmet

Price: Starting at US$96 / £79 / AU$139 | Weight: 260g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 4

Ventilation

Aesthetics

Fit

Limited colour combinations

Another example of trickle-down technology, the Scott ARX Plus helmet combines premium aesthetics with the added safety of MIPS slip-plane protection for under £80.

It really is an impressive-looking helmet — a collection of 22 strategically placed vents and four stealthy colour combinations ensure it ticks all the right boxes when it comes to cooling and style.

In terms of fit, the ARX Plus benefits from Scott's MRAS2 retention system that supplies a secure and comfortable fit with three adjustable height positions.

Lazer Blade+

A more affordable Lazer Z1

Price: Starting at US$109 / £89 / AU$179 | Weight: 265g, extra small | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colours: 3

Fit

Lightweight

Ventilation

Retention system may take some getting used to

Like many of the helmets listed here, the Lazer Blade+ also shares many similarities with its high-end siblings, in this case, the Z1. It even benefits from the same colourway options — black, white and yellow.

With 22 vents and internal channelling, you get amazing ventilation for hot days, and Lazer’s Rollsys top-mounted retention system which can accommodate heads of all shapes. The Blade is also compatible with the company's aeroshell, rear LED light and LifeBeam heart-rate monitor.

A nice touch is Lazer's crash replacement program: if your helmet has been involved in an accident it can be replaced at a reduced price for up to three years after the purchase date.

Specialized Propero III with ANGi

Like a Specialized Prevail, only cheaper and slightly heavier

Price: Starting at US$130 / £95 / AU$200 | Weight: 315g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 3

Aesthetics

Ventilation

Crash sensor

Exposed rear EPS foam prone to denting

Weight

At first glance, it's difficult to tell the Specialized Propero III apart from high-end Prevail, what with the similarities they share in ventilation architecture, protection and adjustability.

In fact, it's only when placing them on a scale that the differences between the two come to the fore: the Propero is noticeably heavier at 315g, but just as comfortable as its premium brother.

In terms of safety, the Propero uses a helmet-mounted sensor called ANGi, which measures the forces transmitted to your helmet during a crash and transmits a text alert and GPS coordinates to your emergency contacts.

Learn more about Specialized ANGi here

Bontrager Circuit MIPS

A little on the pricier end of the sub-£100 spectrum but a quality option nonetheless

Price: Starting at US$149 / £99 / AU$199 | Weight: 300g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 7

Blendr integration

Fit

Safety

Weight

The Bontrager Circuit helmet shares a large portion of its aesthetics with the brand's premium Velocis helmet, and it certainly looks the part with seven colour options to choose from.

At 300g the Circuit might be a little on the heavy side but it does utilise MIPS as well as a Boa retention system, which ensures a comfortable fit. The 'in-mould composite skeleton' is claimed to improve not only the helmet's structural integrity but the size of the 16 ventilation slats too, for improved cooling.

It also benefits from Blendr integration mounting points which allow for the easy fitment of GoPro cameras and Bontrager lights.

Bell Formula LED MIPS

With MIPS and a built-in 20-lumen LED, the Bell Formula is, on paper, one of the safest budget helmets on the market

Price: Starting at US$120 / £99 / AU$174 | Weight: 351g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 4

Ventilation

Float Fit LED

Design

Weight

Dull colour palette

Bell has been producing helmets (for all sports) for well over 60 years, so the American-based company knows a thing or two about safety and protecting your head.

Not only does the Bell Formula use MIPS, it also benefits from a bright, 20-lumen rear LED that's incorporated into the fit system for added levels of safety and visibility. The fit system, dubbed Float Fit, uses an easy-to-turn rubber-moulded dial for incremental adjustments.

While exquisitely detailed in terms of texture and design, the Bell Formula LED is let down by its limited-and-uninspiring colour options.

Giro Syntax

Stealthy looks combined with a great fit

Price: Starting at US$110 / £99 / AU$179 | Weight: 260g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colours: 6

Price

Quality

Fit

The finishing could be better

The Giro Syntax belies its £100 price point. Offering a host of features usually reserved for helmets twice its value, the Syntax stands head and shoulders above its rivals, particularly in terms of safety with MIPS as standard.

Six colourways are available to match any style or preference. Visually, the Syntax looks aggressive with 25 large vents that provide both an aerodynamic and cooling effect. Like most helmets in the Giro range, it benefits from the Roc Loc/MIPS retention system.

At 260g (medium), the Syntax represents a happy medium as far as weight goes coming in lighter than the more premium Vanquish.

Best prices on our other favourite helmets by type

If you're not certain of the type of helmet you're looking for, we've got you covered. Here at Cyclingnews, we've put a number of road bike helmets to the test to decide which are worthy of our recommendation. We've included all the major helmets, including the best aero helmets and the more-lightweight, better-ventilated all rounder road helmets. We then scanned the internet to find the best deals on these helmets just for you. If you thought you were going to have to wait until Black Friday to snap up a deal, think again.

Best aero helmet deals

Do you agree that aero is everything? Is the offer of a watt saving too much to ignore? Could that extra speed be the difference between a win and a loss? If so, an aero road helmet is right for you. Our buyers guide to the best aero helmets will provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision, but here are the best deals on our recommended choices.

Best all-rounder helmet deals

If maximum ventilation and minimum weight are the primary requirements for your road helmet, then an all-rounder is likely to be your preference. Our guide to the best road helmets should provide you with all the tools to buy the right helmet for you. But if you already know your Mojito from your Prevail, take a look at the deals below and save some money while you save your head.