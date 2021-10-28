Best Elite Suito smart turbo deals

The stylish Elite Suito ticks all the boxes for a smart turbo trainer to up your indoor cycling game. It's direct drive for quiet operation and you'll avoid wear on your wheels and it hooks up using BLE or ANT+ with a wide range of indoor training apps like Zwift or Rouvy, for an immersive indoor riding experience.

If challenging your power output is your objective, the Elite Suito can handle efforts of up to 1900 watts and climbs of up to 15 per cent. Its fold-out legs lock in place when you're riding and mean that it's easy to fold away when you're done, while an integrated handle means that it's easy to move around too.

The Elite Suito comes pre-loaded with a Shimano 11-speed cassette, so you're not going to have to factor in extra cost or work to get going. You can buy adapters to set up with the full range of cassette and axle standards, including 12-speed options from Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo.

The Elite Suito comes in mid-range price-wise compared among the best turbo trainers and deals are more often available than for alternatives, making the Suito one of the more economical options out there, given its functionality.

Manufacturing hold-ups and shipping delays have made turbo trainers hard to find at the moment and indoor training is hot, so deals might still be scarce, but the Suito is one of the few full-functioned options out there where you might find a decent discount on the sticker price, especially with the Black Friday turbo trainer deals nearing at pace.