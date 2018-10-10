Trending

2018 Il Lombardia Provisional Start List

Team rosters as of October 10

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) with his second Il Lombardia trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bahrain-Merida
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa)
3Ion Izagirre (Spa)
4Matej Mohoric (Slo)
5Antonio Nibali (Ita)
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)

AG2R La Mondiale
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Romain Bardet (Fra)
12Mikael Cherel (Fra)
13Hubert Dupont (Fra)
14Mathias Frank (Swi)
15Tony Gallopin (Fra)
16Ben Gastauer (Lux)
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita)

Androni Giacatolli-Sidermec
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Ivan Sosa (Col)
22Davide Ballerini (Ita)
23Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
24Marco Frapporti (Ita)
25Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
26Fausto Masnada (Ita)
27Andrea Vendrame (Ita)

Astana Pro Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
32Dario Cataldo (Ita)
33Omar Fraile (Spa)
34Hugo Houle (Can)
35Luis León Sanchez (Spa)
36Nikita Stalnov (Kaz)
37Davide Villella (Ita)

Bardiani CSF
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Giulio Ciccone (Ita)
42Giovanni Carboni (Ita)
43Umberto Orsini (Ita)
44Lorenzo Rota (Ita)
45Manuel Senni (Ita)
46Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
47Luca Wackermann (Ita)

BMC Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
52Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
54Rohan Dennis (Aus)
55Joey Rosskopf (USA)
56Dylan Teuns (Bel)
57Loïc Vliegen (Bel)

Bora-Hansgrohe
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Rafal Majka (Pol)
62Cesare Benedetti (Ita)
63Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
64Davide Formolo (Ita)
65Patrick Konrad (Aut)
66Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)
67Pawel Poljanski (Pol)

Groupama-FDJ
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Thibaut Pinot (Fra)
72William Bonnet (Fra)
73David Gaudu (Fra)
74Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
75Steve Morabito (Swi)
76Georg Preidler (Aut)
77Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi)

Israel Cycling Academy
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Ben Hermans (Bel)
82Awet Andemeskel (Eri)
83Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa)
84Krists Neilands (Lat)
85Guy Niv (Isr)
86Ruben Plaza (Spa)
87Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)

Lotto Soudal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Tim Wellens (Bel)
92Tiesj Benoot (Bel)
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
94Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
95Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel)
96Maxime Monfort (Bel)
97Jelle Vanendert (Bel)

Mitchelton-Scott
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Simon Yates (GBr)
102Michael Albasini (Swi)
103Jack Haig (Aus)
104Roman Kreuziger (Cze)
105Mikel Nieve (Spa)
106Carlos Verona (Spa)
107Adam Yates (GBr)

Movistar Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
112Richard Carapaz (Ecu)
113Mikel Landa (Spa)
114Nelson Oliveira (Por)
115Antonio Pedrero (Spa)
116José Joaquin Rojas (Spa)
117Marc Soler (Spa)

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)
122Nicola Bagioli (Ita)
123Joan Bou Company (Spa)
124Simone Ponzi (Ita)
125Ivan Santaromita (Ita)
126Marco Tizza (Ita)
127Filippo Zaccanti (Ita)

Quick-Step Floors
#Rider Name (Country) Team
132Kasper Asgreen (Den)
133Eros Capecchi (Ita)
134Laurens De Plus (Bel)
135Bob Jungels (Lux)
136Enric Mas (Spa)
137Pieter Serry (Bel)

Dimension Data
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Stephen Cummings (GBr)
142Scott Davies (GBr)
143Merhawi Kudus (Eri)
144Ben O'Connor (Aus)
145Serge Pauwels (Bel)
146Johann Van Zyl (RSA)
147Julien Vermote (Bel)

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Michael Woods (Can)
152Nathan Brown (USA)
153Simon Clarke (Aus)
154Joe Dombrowski (USA)
155Daniel Martinez (Col)
156Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa)
157Rigoberto Uran (Col)

Fortuneo-Samsic
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Warren Barguil (Fra)
162Maxime Bouet (Fra)
163Anthony Delaplace (Fra)
164Brice Feillu (Fra)
165Elie Gesbert (Fra)
166Kevin Ledanois (Fra)
167Jérémy Maison (Fra)

Katusha-Alpecin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
172Maxim Belkov (Rus)
173Ian Boswell (USA)
174Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
175Robert Kiserlovski (Cro)
176Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
177Simon Spilak (Slo)

LottoNL-Jumbo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Primoz Roglic (Slo)
182George Bennett (NZl)
183Koen Bouwmam (Ned)
184Robert Gesink (Ned)
185Steven Kruijswijk (Ned)
186Floris De Tier (Bel)
187Antwan Tolhoek (Ned)

Team Sky
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Egan Bernal (Col)
192David De La Cruz (Spa)
193Kenny Elissonde (Fra)
194Sebastian Henao (Col)
195Sergio Henao (Col)
196Gianni Moscon (Ita)
197Diego Rosa (Ita)

Team Sunweb
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
202Christopher Hamilton (Aus)
203Jai Hindley (Aus)
204Lennard Kämna (Ger)
205Michael Matthews (Aus)
206Sam Oomen (Ned)
207Michael Storer (Aus)

Trek-Segafredo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
211Bauke Mollema (Ned)
212Eugenio Alafaci (Ita)
213Nicola Conci (Ita)
214Laurent Didier (Lux)
215Niklas Eg (Den)
216Michael Gogl (Aut)
217Toms Skujins (Lat)

UAE Team Emirates
#Rider Name (Country) Team
221Rui Costa (Por)
222Filippo Ganna (Ita)
223Marco Marcato (Ita)
224Daniel Martin (Irl)
225Manuele Mori (Ita)
226Edward Ravasi (Ita)
227Rory Sutherland (Aus)

Wilier Triestina-Selle Itala
#Rider Name (Country) Team
231Matteo Busato (Ita)
232Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col)
233Ilia Koshevoy (Blr)
234Luca Raggio (Ita)
235Sebastian Schönberger (Aut)
236Simone Velasco (Ita)
237Edoardo Zardini (Ita)