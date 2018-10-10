2018 Il Lombardia Provisional Start List
Team rosters as of October 10
2018 Il Lombardia Provisional Start List
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa)
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa)
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo)
|5
|Antonio Nibali (Ita)
|6
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|12
|Mikael Cherel (Fra)
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra)
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi)
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra)
|16
|Ben Gastauer (Lux)
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Ivan Sosa (Col)
|22
|Davide Ballerini (Ita)
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita)
|25
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
|26
|Fausto Masnada (Ita)
|27
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita)
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa)
|34
|Hugo Houle (Can)
|35
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa)
|36
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz)
|37
|Davide Villella (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita)
|42
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita)
|43
|Umberto Orsini (Ita)
|44
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita)
|45
|Manuel Senni (Ita)
|46
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|47
|Luca Wackermann (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
|52
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
|54
|Rohan Dennis (Aus)
|55
|Joey Rosskopf (USA)
|56
|Dylan Teuns (Bel)
|57
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol)
|62
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita)
|63
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
|64
|Davide Formolo (Ita)
|65
|Patrick Konrad (Aut)
|66
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)
|67
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra)
|72
|William Bonnet (Fra)
|73
|David Gaudu (Fra)
|74
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi)
|76
|Georg Preidler (Aut)
|77
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Ben Hermans (Bel)
|82
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri)
|83
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa)
|84
|Krists Neilands (Lat)
|85
|Guy Niv (Isr)
|86
|Ruben Plaza (Spa)
|87
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Tim Wellens (Bel)
|92
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel)
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
|94
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
|95
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel)
|96
|Maxime Monfort (Bel)
|97
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Simon Yates (GBr)
|102
|Michael Albasini (Swi)
|103
|Jack Haig (Aus)
|104
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze)
|105
|Mikel Nieve (Spa)
|106
|Carlos Verona (Spa)
|107
|Adam Yates (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
|112
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu)
|113
|Mikel Landa (Spa)
|114
|Nelson Oliveira (Por)
|115
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa)
|116
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa)
|117
|Marc Soler (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa)
|122
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita)
|123
|Joan Bou Company (Spa)
|124
|Simone Ponzi (Ita)
|125
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita)
|126
|Marco Tizza (Ita)
|127
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|132
|Kasper Asgreen (Den)
|133
|Eros Capecchi (Ita)
|134
|Laurens De Plus (Bel)
|135
|Bob Jungels (Lux)
|136
|Enric Mas (Spa)
|137
|Pieter Serry (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Stephen Cummings (GBr)
|142
|Scott Davies (GBr)
|143
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri)
|144
|Ben O'Connor (Aus)
|145
|Serge Pauwels (Bel)
|146
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA)
|147
|Julien Vermote (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Michael Woods (Can)
|152
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|153
|Simon Clarke (Aus)
|154
|Joe Dombrowski (USA)
|155
|Daniel Martinez (Col)
|156
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa)
|157
|Rigoberto Uran (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Warren Barguil (Fra)
|162
|Maxime Bouet (Fra)
|163
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra)
|164
|Brice Feillu (Fra)
|165
|Elie Gesbert (Fra)
|166
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra)
|167
|Jérémy Maison (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
|172
|Maxim Belkov (Rus)
|173
|Ian Boswell (USA)
|174
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
|175
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro)
|176
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
|177
|Simon Spilak (Slo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Primoz Roglic (Slo)
|182
|George Bennett (NZl)
|183
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned)
|184
|Robert Gesink (Ned)
|185
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned)
|186
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|187
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Egan Bernal (Col)
|192
|David De La Cruz (Spa)
|193
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra)
|194
|Sebastian Henao (Col)
|195
|Sergio Henao (Col)
|196
|Gianni Moscon (Ita)
|197
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
|202
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus)
|203
|Jai Hindley (Aus)
|204
|Lennard Kämna (Ger)
|205
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|206
|Sam Oomen (Ned)
|207
|Michael Storer (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|211
|Bauke Mollema (Ned)
|212
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita)
|213
|Nicola Conci (Ita)
|214
|Laurent Didier (Lux)
|215
|Niklas Eg (Den)
|216
|Michael Gogl (Aut)
|217
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|221
|Rui Costa (Por)
|222
|Filippo Ganna (Ita)
|223
|Marco Marcato (Ita)
|224
|Daniel Martin (Irl)
|225
|Manuele Mori (Ita)
|226
|Edward Ravasi (Ita)
|227
|Rory Sutherland (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|231
|Matteo Busato (Ita)
|232
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col)
|233
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr)
|234
|Luca Raggio (Ita)
|235
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut)
|236
|Simone Velasco (Ita)
|237
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
