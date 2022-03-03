Rider Profile
Giorgia Dioguardi
BePink
Personal Details:
Nationality Italy
Date of birth 30/08/2002
Teams history:
- 2022 - BePink
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Blogs
-
Nathan Haas blog: Is there such a thing as too much gravel?You can in fact have too much of a good thing. Gravel, it seems, is no different
-
Putting it all together: EuroCross Academy blogLong-time programme mechanic Dave Hartman wraps up this year's blog
-
It's my life: EuroCross Academy blogMarcis Shelton experiences Belgium's affinity for dance music
-
Overcoming being overwhelmed: EuroCross Academy blogSamantha Scott discovers how to stop worrying and just race
-
Every position counts: EuroCross Academy blogElsa Westenfelder jumps to elite women's contest and learns 'rubbing is racing' when it comes to positioning and speed