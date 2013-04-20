Stage 12: Longarone – Treviso

Distance: 134km

Highest point: 691m

Category: Flat



HOME ADVANTAGE

There’s a bump mid-stage but otherwise it’s downhill all the way to the cycling stronghold of Treviso. Not only is it the home town of the Pinarello bike company but the Veneto region is also home to the current generation of Italian sprinters. Messrs’ Guardini, Viviani and Modolo will all be desperate to win today but the likes of Cavendish, Ferrari and Goss aren’t in the business of rolling over for anyone. Elsewhere, Sky and Movistar, each riding Pinarello bikes, can be expected to be extremely visible.





Stage 12 map

Stage 12 profile