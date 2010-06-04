Dauphiné: RadioShack and Quick Step announce line-ups

Image 1 of 3 The peloton tackles a climb during the Dauphiné Libéré's queen stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Chris Horner (RadioShack) looked relaxed before the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 3 Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) earned his keep, and some more respect, today. (Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de)

Teams RadioShack and Quick Step have finalised their rosters for the upcoming Criterium du Dauphiné, that start this Sunday in Evian-les-Bains on the shore of Lake Léman.

The American squad will be lining up the following riders: Jani Brajkovic, Ben Hermans, Chris Horner, Markel Irizar, Geoffroy Lequatre, Sérgio Paulinho, Tomas Vaitkus and Haimar Zubeldia.

The team will be captained by Horner, who has has solid results in similar races in the past. Team leader Lance Armstrong will be racing the Tour de Suisse, starting next week-end. Horner travelled to France from the USA on Thursday. David Millar named him and Alberto Contador (Astana) as the stand out overall contenders for the French race.

Belgian outfit Quick Step is sending Dario Cataldo, Kevin De Weert, Mauro Facci, Branislau Samoilau, Kevin Seeldraeyers, Andreas Stauff, Kevin Van Impe and Thomas Vedel Kvist to the pre-Tour de France stage race, with young stage race talent Seeldrayers the team's leader.

Belgian champion Tom Boonen, who has used the Dauphiné as Tour de France preparation in the past, will ride the Tour de Suisse this year.

