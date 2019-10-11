Tour de France 2020 - Enjoy the action with the experts

As an Official Tour Operator for the 2020 Tour de France we have unrivalled experience of the Tour de France as we have been operating trips for over twenty years. We know exactly where to take you and how to get the very best of your Tour experience.

As we present our Tours and VIP experiences for the 2020 Tour de France, we wanted to give you the reasons why you should book with Sports Tours International, an official VIP tour operator of the Tour de France.

Our heritage and experience

We are the only international tour operator who has official partnerships with the three Grand Tours of Cycling, the six Marathon Majors and the five Monuments of Cycling. We provide an unrivalled selection of travel options to provide sports fans as well as the travelling amateur runner, cyclist or triathlete access to a whole host of amazing events throughout the year.

We have been operating tours to the Tour de France for over twenty years and our team of drivers, bike mechanics, bike guides and tour hosts have unrivalled knowledge and expertise of this incredible event. Our partnership with Le Tour allows us to include exclusive VIP access into all our trips so you will enjoy an authentic and unforgettable experience.

Enjoy the Tour your way

Imagine riding on the roads that you have watched the pros race on for years on television. Watch the riders on iconic mountains that have shaped the history of cycling like the Tourmalet, Mont Ventoux and Alpe d’Huez. You may even bump into cycling legends, active or retired as we work our way around France at our prime viewing locations at the stage starts and finishes.

We welcome all nationalities and we provide a daily itinerary for both cyclists and non-riding cycling fans. Our tours include the option to rent a bike, so you don’t have to take your chances with the airlines.

(Image credit: Sports Tours International)

Special access included

A tour with us includes exclusive Tour de France elements namely VIP access to the Official Start Village (Village Depart) or hospitality at a stage finish with 'Izoard' finish line hospitality or a 'Relais Etape' ride experience.

Please find below a description of all of the VIP access elements included in a tour to the 2020 Tour de France with Sports Tours International.

Start Village

The 2020 Tour de France entourage and organisation travel around with the riders. The team buses park within an enclosed and restricted area. An expo type village is created at the start of each one of the stages. It's usually here that everyone who is linked in any way to the Tour de France like TV, sponsors and celebrities from the cycling world will appear.

Your VIP passes will give you access to the village and the rider's paddock. If you're into collecting autographs, this is the best place for you. On arrival you will be greeted by someone from the Tour de France organisation who will show you around the area and give you an insight into the inner workings of the Tour. This area is strictly off limits to the general public so only spectators with VIP passes gain access to view the shops, exhibitions and the entertainment.

Izoard finish-line hospitality

The Tour de France sets up a limited number of areas located on course within the final segment of the stage. We offer access to one of those with all our travel packages to called Izoard. Access to these areas is reserved and by invitation only. You will see famous ex-cyclists, sponsors and team guests. Typically, these areas are within 200 meters or so of the finish line.

There is also a spectator friendly elevated viewing area. Everyone will be served with drinks and snacks and there is a big screen to watch the LIVE action as it unfolds. After watching the finish, you will celebrate the victory with Champagne.

(Image credit: Sports Tours International)

Relais Etape

The 'Relais Etape' is an area on the course of a Tour de France stage which takes the form of a small village in a prime position along the route, just a few kilometres from the finish line. We will accommodate a ride to this area for those who are cycling and spectators will be taken directly to hospitality to enjoy the day.

As well as a welcome aperitif and unlimited buffet, there will be entertainment and live coverage of the race on a giant screen and a Champagne celebration once the race has crossed the finish line.

Official Helicopter & Official Car VIP one day experiences

Do you want to see a bird's eye view of the Tour de France from a helicopter? Want to spend a full day out on the course of a stage of the Tour in an official Tour de France car? We also offer access to other on day experiences.

For more information on the full list of trips and VIP experiences, visit us at sportstoursinternational.co.uk