The best of the London Bike Show 2017 – Gallery

Road highlights from the UK’s largest cycling exhibition

Sean Kelly's Vitus

A closer look at the Campagnolo rear derailleur

It wasn't just Italian bikes on show

The brakes can be accessed from the outside of the forks

LOOK also had a fork integrated front brake system

The bike features a LOOK Zed3 crankset

The LOOK 796 time trial bike

A look at the P5X aero profile

The frameset design provides both aerodynamics and comfort

The P5X rear end

The bottom bracket area is equipped with storage space

Cervelo P5X triathlon bike

A MTN-Qhubeka edition Cervelo S5

The Team WIGGINS bikes are equipped with SRAM Red eTap groupsets

Pinarello's in-house component brand Most provide the saddle

The Team WIGGINS Dogma F10 rear end

A familiar design from the late nineties, reproduced on a Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Clean design from Cannondale

The Vitus is equipped with Campagnolo gearing

The unqiue design from the Canyon-SRAM team bikes

Marcel Kittel and Tom Boonen have already won the the S-Works Venge ViAS disc this season

The Ridley Noah SL features air vents in the forks to improve airflow around the bike

A closer look at the seat cluster on Aqua Blue's bikes

The Knight Composite wheels are paired with Schwalbe tyres and golden shamrocks

The bikes are equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets

Aqua Blue Sport's Ridley Noah SL

A Bloc Beer have repurposed an old Peugeot team car

A close look at the Canyon Speedmax

Alejandro Valverde's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX

Internal cable routing on the SuperSix Evo

The Spinergy wheels are paired with Vittoria Corsa tyres

A closer look at the design details

The Team WIGGINS Pinarello Dogma F10

Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 shifters

Clearances are fairly tight

The brake location improves aerodynamics

The front brake is located within the fork itself

The rear brake location results in a clean and aero rear end

ONE Pro Cycling use Speedplay pedals

The bike features FSA K-Force Light cranks and Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting

ONE Pro Cycling's Boardman Air 9.8

There were even bamboo bicycles on display

Dolan DF4 track bike

World Bicycle Relief provides mobility to those isolated from education, healthcare and trade

Another look at the Limar Superlight

Astana also wear the Superlight aero helmet

The Limar Ultralight+ helmet is worn by the Astana team

Velosock catches any dirt on your bike for those who keep their bike indoors

FSA provide the stem and handlebar combination

FSA also provide the headset and bottom bracket

Eye-catching Corima S+ wheels

A look at the rear end of the Dogma F10

The new Pinarello Dogma F10

A closer look at the rear dampening system

SRAM Force disc brakes on the Pinarello GR-S

Flared handlebar drops on the GR-S

The Pinarello GR-S has a rear elastomer to improve comfort

Pinarello's gravel/adventure bike offering

Another look at the handlebars

The integrated handlebar and stem combo offer both stiffness and aerodynamics

Pinarello MAAT track bike

Some of the Pinarello Bolide design features are also on the new Dogma F10

Guess who this bike belongs to?

The Prologo Nago saddle is set as far back as the limits allow

The Rizoma Metropolitan is a great looking urban bike

Thursday marked the opening day of the London Bike Show 2017 at the ExCeL Centre in London. The UK's largest exhibition allows guests to get up close with the latest bike technologies, try on clothing and accessories and even test ride a selection of bicycles.

In conjunction with the newer technologies on show, some relics from the past and more recently were at the event, including Sean Kelly's Vitus, Bradley Wiggins Pinarello Bolide and a Cannondale SuperSix Evo sprayed up in Mario Cipollini's Cannondale-Saeco colours from the late 1990s.

Continental team ONE Pro Cycling, and Pro Continental team Aqua Blue Sport had their team Boardman and Ridley bikes on display respectively, as did Canyon-SRAM, Team Sky and Team WIGGINS.

Take a look at the gallery above to see some of the highlights from the show this weekend.