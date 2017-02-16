The best of the London Bike Show 2017 – Gallery

Image 1 of 65
Sean Kelly's Vitus
A closer look at the Campagnolo rear derailleur
It wasn't just Italian bikes on show
The brakes can be accessed from the outside of the forks
LOOK also had a fork integrated front brake system
The bike features a LOOK Zed3 crankset
The LOOK 796 time trial bike
A look at the P5X aero profile
The frameset design provides both aerodynamics and comfort
The P5X rear end
The bottom bracket area is equipped with storage space
Cervelo P5X triathlon bike
A MTN-Qhubeka edition Cervelo S5
The Team WIGGINS bikes are equipped with SRAM Red eTap groupsets
Pinarello's in-house component brand Most provide the saddle
The Team WIGGINS Dogma F10 rear end
A familiar design from the late nineties, reproduced on a Cannondale SuperSix Evo
Clean design from Cannondale
The Vitus is equipped with Campagnolo gearing
The unqiue design from the Canyon-SRAM team bikes
Marcel Kittel and Tom Boonen have already won the the S-Works Venge ViAS disc this season
The Ridley Noah SL features air vents in the forks to improve airflow around the bike
A closer look at the seat cluster on Aqua Blue's bikes
The Knight Composite wheels are paired with Schwalbe tyres and golden shamrocks
The bikes are equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets
Aqua Blue Sport's Ridley Noah SL
A Bloc Beer have repurposed an old Peugeot team car
A close look at the Canyon Speedmax
Alejandro Valverde's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX
Internal cable routing on the SuperSix Evo
The Spinergy wheels are paired with Vittoria Corsa tyres
A closer look at the design details
The Team WIGGINS Pinarello Dogma F10
Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 shifters
Clearances are fairly tight
The brake location improves aerodynamics
The front brake is located within the fork itself
The rear brake location results in a clean and aero rear end
ONE Pro Cycling use Speedplay pedals
The bike features FSA K-Force Light cranks and Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting
ONE Pro Cycling's Boardman Air 9.8
There were even bamboo bicycles on display
Dolan DF4 track bike
World Bicycle Relief provides mobility to those isolated from education, healthcare and trade
Another look at the Limar Superlight
Astana also wear the Superlight aero helmet
The Limar Ultralight+ helmet is worn by the Astana team
Velosock catches any dirt on your bike for those who keep their bike indoors
FSA provide the stem and handlebar combination
FSA also provide the headset and bottom bracket
Eye-catching Corima S+ wheels
A look at the rear end of the Dogma F10
The new Pinarello Dogma F10
A closer look at the rear dampening system
SRAM Force disc brakes on the Pinarello GR-S
Flared handlebar drops on the GR-S
The Pinarello GR-S has a rear elastomer to improve comfort
Pinarello's gravel/adventure bike offering
Another look at the handlebars
The integrated handlebar and stem combo offer both stiffness and aerodynamics
Pinarello MAAT track bike
Some of the Pinarello Bolide design features are also on the new Dogma F10
Guess who this bike belongs to?
The Prologo Nago saddle is set as far back as the limits allow
The Rizoma Metropolitan is a great looking urban bike
Thursday marked the opening day of the London Bike Show 2017 at the ExCeL Centre in London. The UK's largest exhibition allows guests to get up close with the latest bike technologies, try on clothing and accessories and even test ride a selection of bicycles.
In conjunction with the newer technologies on show, some relics from the past and more recently were at the event, including Sean Kelly's Vitus, Bradley Wiggins Pinarello Bolide and a Cannondale SuperSix Evo sprayed up in Mario Cipollini's Cannondale-Saeco colours from the late 1990s.
Continental team
ONE Pro Cycling, and Pro Continental team Aqua Blue Sport had their team Boardman and Ridley bikes on display respectively, as did Canyon-SRAM, Team Sky and Team WIGGINS.
Take a look at the gallery above to see some of the highlights from the show this weekend.