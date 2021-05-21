One of the major joys of cycling lies in the freedom that it offers, both literally and figuratively. Cycling enables us the freedom to ride new roads and explore new areas, as well as the opportunity to forget about the stresses of everyday life and focus on the here and now.

In those moments, all that exists is you, the burn in your legs and the beat of your heart; the terrain around you, the hill you just climbed, the descent that awaits, the distance covered and the kilometres to come; and your bike.

Certain accessories are likely to come along for the ride too. For example your helmet, a heart rate monitor, sunglasses or a power meter. All of these will add something to the ride: whether that's increased safety, greater comfort, extra information, the opportunity for post-ride analysis, and more. If they didn't improve the experience of the ride, you wouldn't take them, right?

One such accessory that's sure to be complementary to anyone's ride is a GPS cycling computer. Whether you're competing in the local club time trial, riding with friends on a Sunday cafe ride or bikepacking in the wilderness, the ability to track your location, calculate your speed, and display data from external sensors can add a whole new dimension to your riding experience.

The potential capabilities of cycling computers like the new Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT are extensive and ever-growing. It can provide realtime information about things like speed, heart rate and power; guide you through your chosen route; warn you of upcoming weather conditions; display your text messages without needing to dig your phone out, and even live-track your location and share it with loved ones.

However, an equally important, yet often overlooked feature is the computer's ease of usability.

Wahoo founder Chip Hawkins approached the GPS bike computer category with the mindset that the best bike computer is one that you never have to think about. and that statement rings truer than ever with the new ELEMNT BOLT.

ELEMNT computers have always been popular for their combination of high-level capability and ease of use, and the new ELEMNT BOLT continues to build on that foundation.

Wahoo has updated its on-device navigational capability, added a 64-colour screen, faster processors, new maps, and integrated USB-C connectivity, all while retaining its renowned aerodynamic shape and small form factor.

With the LED lights offering an at-a-glance overview of important data and the colour screen offering easy-to-read maps and workout information, the new ELEMNT BOLT lets you spend more time enjoying the ride and less time trying to multitask. With such an easy-to-use system, the only thing you need to remember to do is keep it charged, and with its enormous battery life, it'll last up to 15-hours between charges too.

Before you set off, the ELEMNT BOLT's ability to instantly download routes from websites such as Strava, Komoot or RideWithGPS means you can be given turn-by-turn instructions, both on road and off, and if you need to make a detour for any reason, the on-device navigational features will guide you back on track with ease. Even better, when setting the ELEMNT BOLT up in the first place, it will automatically adjust your on-device maps to suit your location, so it doesn't matter if you're in London or Lisbon, the ELEMNT BOLT will be ready to show you the way.

In addition, if you're following a training plan, it will automatically download your workouts from programs such as Today's Plan, TrainingPeaks or TrainerRoad. This means your workouts are waiting for you on the device, so not only are you guided through each workout both indoors and out, but you don't need to spend any time finding out what's on the menu for the day, remembering the efforts or taping instructions to your stem.

What's more, once you return home, all of your ride data will be uploaded as soon as the device hits a WiFi connection or pairs to your phone, meaning your ride is likely already on Strava before you've taken your shoes off. No more sitting at home waiting for the ride to upload before you can analyse the effort, check out where you've been, or see if you got that Strava KOM.

With these new features, the new ELEMNT BOLT is an even better companion to your ride than ever before, and it's available today at £249.99.