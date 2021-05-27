rh+ eMTB collection is designed for all off-road cycling enthusiasts looking for performance and comfort

The latest eMTB collection from rh+ is both comfortable and stylish, performing well in a variety of conditions thanks to hi-tech fabrics and carefully crafted design. The classic styles of a polo and T-shirt, combined with grey, blue, and black colours are perfect not only for e-Bike riding, but also for any outdoor activity.

Bringing the Italian style and elegance to the off-road world, rh+ presents the e-Bike Polo (Man). Made with Biomorphic Micro Fresh Adaptive Stretch fabric, the jersey’s design and colours make for a technically sound jersey that is also breathable and comfortable. The e-Bike polo is so comfortable, in fact, that you could wear it out on the town after spending all day riding the trails. Its sides are made with Dry Tech Adaptive Stretch fabric that is fast-drying and thermo-regulated, increasing breathability along with the new Biomorphic Micro Fresh Lasered fabric under the sleeves of the e-bike Polo. There are also two pockets on the right side of the jersey, one with mesh and one zipped.

The E-Bike Jersey (Man) goes beyond the classic bike jersey – closed by three buttons instead of a zipper, the jersey is light, breathable, and stylish. New Biomorphic Micro Fresh Adaptive Stretch fabric on the front and shoulders, combined with the Biomorphic Dry Tech Adaptive Stretch fabric on the sides, make for a fast-drying jersey with the best thermoregulation. To increase breathability even further, rh+ built the new biomorphic Micro Fresh Lasered fabric into the underside of the sleeves. The e-Bike jersey uses the same right-hand pocket style as the e-Bike Polo.

A multi-functional and technical shirt, the e-Bike T-shirt (Man) is made with rh+’s Biomorphic Micro Fresh Adaptive Stretch fabric on its front and shoulder. The light and breathable kit use Biomorphic Dry Tech Adaptive Stretch, fast-drying fabric on its sides and back for the best thermoregulation, and the same under-sleeve Biomorphic Micro Fresh Lasered fabric as the e-Bike Jersey. As with the other men’s jerseys, the e-Bike T-shirt has two pockets on its right-hand side.

The Off-Road Short (Man) from rh+ is a technical off-road short made with Biomorphic Ultra-Strength Adaptive Stretch fabric that combines great mechanical resistance with high-performance breathability. The shorts are rich in technical details such as waterproof front pockets, two side pockets made of mesh and the other zipped, and purposefully built to be comfortable in the saddle. Sitting higher than other cycling shorts, the Off-Road Short protects your back while riding, and comes with an adjustable waist using Velcro and elastic bands. Inside the legs and on the back are Biomorphic Ultra-Flex Adaptive Stretch fabric inserts that are breathable and stretchable to ensure the best fitting both on and off the bike. Finally, the Click-Fast system allows the rider to fix the inner short, creating a customizable and comfortable fit for all off-road enthusiasts.

Made with light and breathable materials that are perfect on the bike, the Trail short (Man) is made for any and every outdoor activity. With the Inner Short fixed inside using the Click Fast system, the Trail Short is comfortable and breathable thanks to the new Biomorphic Ultra-Strength Adaptive Stretch fabric. Lasered holes on the leg further increase breathability, while the Biomorphic Ultra-Flex Adaptive Stretch inserts inside the legs and on the back make for the best fit in the saddle. The Trail Short has two zipped pockets on its sides and one Cargo pocket with zip on the left leg. Similar to the Off-Road Short, the Trail Short has Velcro and elastic webbing in the waist for a comfortable and customizable fit.

Like the E-Bike Jersey (Man), the E-Bike W Jersey is made with Biomorphic Micro fresh Adaptive Stretch fabric that is light and breathable. A V-neck design makes the E-Bike W Jersey functional and stylish, and includes two pockets on its right side, one made with mesh and the other zipped. The E-Bike W Jersey is also made with Biomorphic Dry Tech Adaptive Stretch fabric that is fast-drying and built for superior thermoregulation. Like the men’s jersey, the women’s jersey includes the new Biomorphic Micro Fresh Lasered fabric under the sleeves.

The E-Bike W T-shirt is a multifunctional and technical T-shirt that is designed to be breathable and stylish. Built with both performance and style in mind, the T-Shirt is made with Biomorphic Micro-Fresh Adaptive Stretch fabric on its front and shoulders, and Biomorphic Dry Tech Adaptive Stretch fabric on its sides and back. Again, Biomorphic Micro-Fresh Lasered fabric is used under the sleeves to further increase breathability and make the T-shirt as light and breathable as possible. Two pockets are included on the ride-hand side of the T-shirt, just like the e-Bike W Jersey.

Elegant and functional, the E-Bike W Top is perfect for warmer days, and a great fit for more than just cycling. Made with the new Biomorphic Micro-Fresh Adaptive Stretch fabric, the Top is breathable and fast-drying – adding to the performance features is the new Biomorphic Dry Tech Adaptive Stretch fabric on the Top’s sides and back, allowing for ideal thermoregulation. Just like the T-shirt and Jersey, the Top is made with Biomorphic Micro-Fresh Lasered fabric under the sleeves, and two pockets on its right side, one made with mesh and the other zipped.

The final piece in the Women’s-specific eMTB collection from rh+ is the MTB W Short. Light and breathable, the Short is perfect for on the bike and off, well-fitting and performance-designed for and other outdoor activity. The Click Fast system fixes the Inner Short to the MTB W Short, which is made using the new Biomorphic Ultra-Strength Adaptive Stretch fabric that is simultaneously soft and strong. Biomorphic Ultra-Flex Adaptive Stretch insert inside the legs and on the back make for the best-fitting short when you’re in the saddle. There are even two zipped pockets on the sides, plus a higher rear design in the Short to protect the back, and waist regulation using Velcro and elastic webbing.

The eMTB collection wouldn’t be complete without the 3in1 Helmet and Klyma sportglasses. Available in a single package, the 3in1 Helmet offers three different configurations – two visors are designed for gravel rides and mountain biking, respectively, while the visor-less setup is ideal for the road. E-Bikers will appreciate the easy-to-use design without holes in the helmet, to better adapt to the style and fitting needs of every cyclist. With top performance ventilation, the 3in1 Helmet comes with an anti-insect inner net and breathable strap, and the new Power Fit Evo Light sizing system that ensures the perfect fit and better stability, even during off-road rebounds.

The Klyma sunglasses complete the eMTB look from rh+, with a modern and enveloping design, high-quality lenses, and recycled materials making the perfect cycling sunglasses. Made in Italy with a super light ECO Grilamid frame, the Klyma sportglasses are available in eight different colours that all come with orange lenses, and two with photochromatic lenses. Easy to change for foggy or rainy days and off-road conditions, the Klyma sportglasses quickly adjust to light changes, making them ideal for off-road eMTB riding.

The rh+ eMTB collection is one made with Italian style, and designed and fitted to both men and women. Made with hi-tech fabrics and performance design in mind, the kits are also easy and comfortable, making for a relaxed fit for a night out, or a clean fit for ripping it up on the trails.

