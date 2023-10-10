Revolutionise your cycling routine with the Elite Suito-T smart trainer
Indoor trainer comes packed with brand-new updates to make training easier and more fulfilling than ever before
Elite's Suito-T smart trainer is here and ready to help you revolutionise your cycling routine. The user-friendly trainer and its new firmware updates mean that the Suito-T is more performance-driven and technologically advanced than ever.
The Suito-T is designed to simplify your workouts, enhance your performance, and connect you with the online community of fellow cyclists.
Starting from September 1, a host of new updates bring elite-level features to your home. The Cardio and Cadence Bridge Function means you can connect your heart rate monitor or cadence sensor directly to the Suito-T while simultaneously transmitting that data to training software.
A feature called "Swift" Supertuck means that, when racing or training on Zwift, your Suito-T will immediately refresh power data whenever you stop pedalling, letting Zwift instantly activate the super-tuck aerodynamic position while you're descending.
The Suito-T's "Easy Start" Function makes it easier to resume your training interval if you stop pedalling while in high-wattage ERG mode, letting you get back in the groove trouble-free before returning to your chosen resistance level.
Finally, the "Power Meter Link" Function allows the Suito-T to use an external power meter or ergo meter as a power data source.
All of these fresh upgrades come in addition to the user-friendly and effective features that already made the Suito-T Elite's most popular smart trainer.
Those features include a durable and sturdy structure designed to withstand the most intense sprints, easy assembly and ready-to-use functionality with pre-assembled legs and auto-lock function, wide-ranging cassette and bike compatibility, as well as a carry handle for ease of portability.
Slope simulation of up to 15% gradient means that you can simulate training on your local mountains and hills – as well as Col du Zwift and the most famous routes in the world – from the comfort of your own home, while the ±2.5% power accuracy means that you can rely on a precise and meaningful numbers during your training or online racing sessions.
The positives don't end there, either.
No matter what bike you have, the Elite Suito-T has you covered. It is compatible with a wide range of setups, including bikes with 130-135x5mm quick release and 142x12mm thru-axle. Adapters are also available for other configurations, ensuring that you can use your preferred bike with ease. Whether you ride Shimano®, Campagnolo, or SRAM, the Suito-T is designed to accommodate various drivetrains.
And all of this comes at the lowest price yet. The Elite Suito-T is now available at $549 / €549 / £499, down from $699 / €660 / £639.
If you're looking for a way to get started with indoor training and racing, then the easy-to-use Elite Suito-T will bring simplicity to your routine and let you get up and running with high-quality riding straight out of the box. Get yours today and join the elite community of cyclists who have already embraced this exceptional smart trainer.
Spec sheet, compatibility, price
- Gradient simulation: 15%
- Power accuracy: ±2.5%
- Size while open: 560mm (L) x 560mm (W) x 495mm (H)
- Size while closed: 560mm (L) x 150mm (W) x 495mm (H)
- Compatible with: Shimano, Campagnolo and SRAM-equipped bikes with 130-135x5mm quick release and 142x12mm thru-axle
- Adapters available for: bikes with 130x10-12mm, for rear 148x12mm Boost hubs, and 157x12mm.
- Price: $549 / €549 / £499
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1