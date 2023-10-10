Revolutionise your cycling routine with the Elite Suito-T smart trainer

Elite's Suito-T smart trainer is here and ready to help you revolutionise your cycling routine. The user-friendly trainer and its new firmware updates mean that the Suito-T is more performance-driven and technologically advanced than ever.

The Suito-T is designed to simplify your workouts, enhance your performance, and connect you with the online community of fellow cyclists.

Starting from September 1, a host of new updates bring elite-level features to your home. The Cardio and Cadence Bridge Function means you can connect your heart rate monitor or cadence sensor directly to the Suito-T while simultaneously transmitting that data to training software.

A feature called "Swift" Supertuck means that, when racing or training on Zwift, your Suito-T will immediately refresh power data whenever you stop pedalling, letting Zwift instantly activate the super-tuck aerodynamic position while you're descending.

The Suito-T's "Easy Start" Function makes it easier to resume your training interval if you stop pedalling while in high-wattage ERG mode, letting you get back in the groove trouble-free before returning to your chosen resistance level.

Finally, the "Power Meter Link" Function allows the Suito-T to use an external power meter or ergo meter as a power data source.

Image 1 of 3 A close-up look at the Elite Suito-T smart trainer (Image credit: Elite) Connect with the online community of fellow cyclists with the Elite Suito-T smart trainer (Image credit: Elite) The easy carry handle on the Elite Suito-T smart trainer (Image credit: Elite)

All of these fresh upgrades come in addition to the user-friendly and effective features that already made the Suito-T Elite's most popular smart trainer.

Those features include a durable and sturdy structure designed to withstand the most intense sprints, easy assembly and ready-to-use functionality with pre-assembled legs and auto-lock function, wide-ranging cassette and bike compatibility, as well as a carry handle for ease of portability.

Slope simulation of up to 15% gradient means that you can simulate training on your local mountains and hills – as well as Col du Zwift and the most famous routes in the world – from the comfort of your own home, while the ±2.5% power accuracy means that you can rely on a precise and meaningful numbers during your training or online racing sessions.

The positives don't end there, either.

No matter what bike you have, the Elite Suito-T has you covered. It is compatible with a wide range of setups, including bikes with 130-135x5mm quick release and 142x12mm thru-axle. Adapters are also available for other configurations, ensuring that you can use your preferred bike with ease. Whether you ride Shimano®, Campagnolo, or SRAM, the Suito-T is designed to accommodate various drivetrains.

And all of this comes at the lowest price yet. The Elite Suito-T is now available at $549 / €549 / £499, down from $699 / €660 / £639.

If you're looking for a way to get started with indoor training and racing, then the easy-to-use Elite Suito-T will bring simplicity to your routine and let you get up and running with high-quality riding straight out of the box. Get yours today and join the elite community of cyclists who have already embraced this exceptional smart trainer.

Spec sheet, compatibility, price

Gradient simulation: 15%

15% Power accuracy: ±2.5%

±2.5% Size while open: 560mm (L) x 560mm (W) x 495mm (H)

560mm (L) x 560mm (W) x 495mm (H) Size while closed: 560mm (L) x 150mm (W) x 495mm (H)

560mm (L) x 150mm (W) x 495mm (H) Compatible with: Shimano, Campagnolo and SRAM-equipped bikes with 130-135x5mm quick release and 142x12mm thru-axle

Shimano, Campagnolo and SRAM-equipped bikes with 130-135x5mm quick release and 142x12mm thru-axle Adapters available for: bikes with 130x10-12mm, for rear 148x12mm Boost hubs, and 157x12mm.

bikes with 130x10-12mm, for rear 148x12mm Boost hubs, and 157x12mm. Price: $549 / €549 / £499