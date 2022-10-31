New Altura Grid collection works hard for you on and off the bike

Most cycle clothing makes you look like, well, a cyclist. But many bike riders want to be able to ride in comfort but still look “normal” once they get off their bike. That’s where the new Altura Grid (opens in new tab) collection comes in, providing technical cycling clothing that looks smart and casual and is just as usable for everyday activities, whether that’s walking the dog or a trip to the pub. It’s also great for the cycle commuter who doesn’t want to have to change after their ride to work.

Under the casual, everyday exterior though, Altura Grid clothing has all the features you need to ride comfortably, like a cut that’s longer at the rear to keep you covered and warm when riding, water-repellent finishes, two-way zips for ventilation and subtle reflectives.

(Image credit: Altura)

The multi-use collection means that you don’t need a separate cycling wardrobe in addition to your casual clothing and can benefit from the technical cycling features when not riding too.

In the collection are women’s and men’s jackets, softshell tops and tights and a parka providing extra length to help keep you dry.

Let’s take a look at some of the great new Altura Grid pieces.

Grid Parka

(Image credit: Altura)

The Altura Grid Parka jacket for men (opens in new tab) and women (opens in new tab) is priced at £155.

The Altura Grid Parka waterproof jacket, available for men and women, highlights many of the features of the new range, with a longer length that gives good coverage when riding and protects everyday clothes underneath but looks fashionable and blends in when off the bike too. It’s a great option for riding in to work, providing ample coverage for a suit jacket, but will also serve if you’re just popping down to the shops or walking the dog.

It comes in the classic olive colour and is made of DWR-coated three-layer polyester that’s waterproof and breathable. There are taped seams to help keep the rain out and adjustable cuffs. An adjustable peaked hood, two hand pockets and a zipped chest pocket add versatility off and on the bike.

To help keep you cool when riding, there are pit zips, vents under the rear yoke and a two-way zip. Altura adds its signature dark reflectives at the front, on the sleeves and in the rear dart to up your visibility on night rides.

Grid Field Jacket

(Image credit: Altura)

The men’s Altura Grid Field jacket (opens in new tab) is priced at £130.

The men’s Altura Grid Field jacket is made of DWR coated cotton, so that it’s showerproof but more comfortable and breathable than the traditional waxed cotton. There are four large patch pockets with flaps, a two-way zip and a high stand-up collar.

As cotton doesn’t stretch, there are pleats in the back to avoid tightness when riding and Altura has added reflective patches on the elbows, a reflective collar strip and a reflective tab at the bottom of the rear to add plenty of visibility when cycling.

Off bike, it’s a jacket that will look good if you're heading off for a casual night out, but will still provide the weather protection you need if the weather’s not that great.

Grid Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie

(Image credit: Altura)

Another piece available for men and women, the Grid Waterproof Half Zip Softshell Hoodie gives you extra insulation and warmth for cooler conditions, thanks to the thermal grid inner surface with a honeycomb insulation pattern. There’s a DWR coating to the outer surface to protect you from light rain and enough airflow to stop you getting hot and sweaty as you ride.

The hood is adjustable and the half zip adds comfort, while there are zipped hand pockets and Altura’s signature dark reflectives on the tail and the forearms.

The warmth and water resistance make the Grid hoodie a good option for outdoor activities in the autumn and winter, whether that’s going out for a walk on cooler days or just heading down to the shops.

The Grid Half Zip Softshell Hoodie for men (opens in new tab) is available in blue/grey or carbon/olive and the women’s (opens in new tab) version in light grey, both priced at £85.

Grid Women’s Cruiser Waterproof Tights

(Image credit: Altura)

Women riders have a choice of two different legwear options. With their brushed thermal fabric and DWR coating, the Cruiser Waterproof Tights are as useful for running and hiking as for cycling, helping to keep you warm and dry. There’s no seatpad, so they’re comfortable off-bike or for shorter bike rides but they can be worn over a pair of cycling shorts with a pad for longer rides.

There’s a side pocket and the deep waistband makes for a good fit both when riding and off the bike. The reflective ankle darts are an advantage both for cycling and for running and walking.

The Altura Grid Women’s Cruiser Waterproof Tights (opens in new tab) are priced at £55.

Grid Women’s Waterproof Softshell Pants

(Image credit: Altura)

Finally, the Altura Grid Women’s Waterproof Softshell Pants use the same grid fleece fabric as the Softshell Hoodie, so they provide plenty of warmth on cooler winter days both on the bike and for walks or shopping. There’s a DWR coating that helps to protect you from showers.

On the bike, the tapered legs help stop the pants from rubbing on the chain or getting caught in it and the subtle reflectives help up your visibility. There’s an adjustable waist, two zipped hand pockets and a relaxed fit.

The Altura Grid Women’s Waterproof Softshell Pants (opens in new tab) are priced at £70.

Altura’s Grid clothing and the rest of its urban collection is available from Altura retailers and direct from Altura’s website (opens in new tab), with free delivery over £50.