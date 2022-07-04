Go further, faster with the new Garmin Edge 1040

After more than a decade as the market leader in cycling computers, Garmin is showing no signs of slowing down. As it aims to continue to lead the charge, the American company has just unveiled an all-new range-topping flagship model, the Edge 1040.

Replacing the Edge 1030 Plus as the hero cycling computer in the Garmin hierarchy, the new and improved model is available in two guises. The Edge 1040 and the Edge 1040 Solar. Both are packed with a host of improvements and new features. These include new multi-band satellite technology, a vastly simplified setup, on-device coaching features, as well as improvements to battery life, mapping, off-course recalculation, and more. The pice de resistance for the Solar model is its in-built solar-powered charging, which offers huge improvements to available run time.

Here's an in-depth look at everything that makes the Edge 1040 and Edge 1040 Solar special, and what it might mean for your riding.

Solar Charging

The key highlight of the new range is found on the flagship Edge 1040 Solar, in the form of in-built Power Glass™ solar charging lens. In daytime riding, this will offer an extra 20 minutes of battery life for every hour of riding, and expand the computer's life to an impressive 45 hours in demanding use and a massive 100 hours in Battery Saver mode.

Whether you're training, racing, adventuring or anything else, this can transform how you plan. If you're covering 10 hours of riding per week, it will need charging once per month at most. You can leave your portable charger at home when packing for bikepacking adventures, and there's a severely reduced risk of jumping on your bike to find a flat battery.

Improved battery

The battery benefits aren't just limited to the Edge 1040 Solar, though. The standard Edge 1040 is also treated to improved battery life, good for up to 35 hours in demanding use and double that - 70 hours - in Battery Saver mode.

Multi-band GNSS

Both new devices will benefit from improved positional accuracy thanks to the integration of multi-band GNSS technology. This is in addition to the GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou satellites, and means no matter where you are, in built-up areas or under dense tree cover, you can be confident in pinpoint accuracy.

Simplified setup

The Edge 1040 series is given an all-new, simplified set-up and streamlined interface, meaning not only are the new devices even easier to live with, but the time between unboxing and riding is now shorter than ever. This also means quick and easy access to on-device features, data and courses.

Improved mapping and routing

To complement the Edge 1040's 58mm x 114mm sunlight-viewable colour touchscreen, Garmin has integrated improved mapping capabilities, including ride type-specific maps, highlighted popular roads and trails and searchable points of interest. There's also an improvement to the device's off-course recalculation, including the ability to pause it entirely for those times you want to explore.

On-device coaching

Ever tried to attack a Strava KOM or race your local time trial only to find you've gone out too hard and blown up before the finish? Us too.

With Garmin's new Power Guide feature, that'll be a thing of the past. The Edge 1040 will guide you through your chosen course, allowing you to manage your effort with recommended power targets throughout.

Alongside this is a connected feature called Real-Time Stamina, which provides insight to how much fuel you have left in the tank, allowing you to feather the throttle on hard rides or races, to stay within your limits and avoid the dreaded bonk.

Cycling ability

Are you a sprinter or a time trialist, a climber or a rouleur? With the help of the Edge 1040 series, you can quantify your strengths and weaknesses, allowing you to compare your abilities against the demands of a chosen course. With this information, you can dial in your training and focus on improvement in the right areas to help you hit your goals.

Design robustness

The Edge 1040 series come with a high-quality display that will be visible in all conditions, as well as a brand new, strengthened, metal quarter-turn mount that means your new cycling computer will remain attached to your bike, even in those accidental crashes when you might not. This means the Edge 1040 is even more suited to off-road riding than ever before, perfect for your weekend bikepacking trip or gravel adventure.

The Edge 1040 is priced at £519.99 while the Edge 1040 Solar is £629.99.

Both are available to buy right now at Garmin.com