Cycling Science: A centralised hub of training-based how-to advice

Six all-new deep-dive guides to training, with advice on stretching, strength, intervals and even how to spot the signs of overtraining

Welcome to Cycling Science, an all-new central hub of science-led cycling-related training advice that will help cyclists meet their goals. 

Sponsored by Wahoo, the creation of Cycling Science hub marks the launch of Systm, the all new indoor training app from the leading indoor cycling specialists, which will sit at the centre of its indoor cycling ecosystem. 

Cycling Science will provide you with detailed advice on a host of topics, including interval training and an easy-to-follow training plan for aspiring cyclists. 

In addition, we'll outline our top strength training tips, and the workouts you can do to tackle common cycling injuries. We'll dive deep into the stretches that all cyclists should be doing, how to do them, and how often they should be performed, and we'll also take a detailed look at overtraining, outline the symptoms and how to spot the signs. 

We even put the 20 minute FTP test under the spotlight to see if it's really the best metric for testing fitness. 

Every single workout built into Systm is developed and built by Wahoo's team of scientists, so no matter what you're looking to get out of your cycling training, choose the scientific approach and choose Wahoo Systm. 

Wahoo SYSTM

The new Wahoo SYSTM Training App guides you towards your goals with a host of new features, here are six of the most important

  

Wahoo training plan

Cycling training plans: What they are, why they work, and where to find them

We explain the ins and outs of cycling training plans, where to find them, and how to get started

  

A screenshot of the Sufferfest

Interval training: What it is and why it works

The science behind interval training in cycling, and why it’s the best way to get fit fast 

  

Yoga instructor performing a lumbar stretch

Stretching for cyclists: Why, how often, and which are best?

The science behind why, and a selection of key stretches for cyclists

  

Geraint Thomas on Pinarello Dogma mounted to Wahoo Kickr

Do I have to do a 20 minute FTP test?

The 20-minute test is long-standing, but it's hard to pace correctly and it's based on an unreliable calculation, so what are the alternatives?

  

Wout Van Aert collapses, shattered, after his day-long efforts

Overtraining Syndrome: How to spot the signs

Learn how to recognize the signs of overtraining, and prevent it from happening in the first place

  

Cyclist performing a russian twist

Five at-home cycling strength exercises for activation and injury prevention

The science behind why cyclists should stretch, and a roundup of stretches to do

  