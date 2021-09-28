Cycling Science: A centralised hub of training-based how-to advice
By Cyclingnews
Six all-new deep-dive guides to training, with advice on stretching, strength, intervals and even how to spot the signs of overtraining
Welcome to Cycling Science, an all-new central hub of science-led cycling-related training advice that will help cyclists meet their goals.
Sponsored by Wahoo, the creation of Cycling Science hub marks the launch of Systm, the all new indoor training app from the leading indoor cycling specialists, which will sit at the centre of its indoor cycling ecosystem.
Cycling Science will provide you with detailed advice on a host of topics, including interval training and an easy-to-follow training plan for aspiring cyclists.
In addition, we'll outline our top strength training tips, and the workouts you can do to tackle common cycling injuries. We'll dive deep into the stretches that all cyclists should be doing, how to do them, and how often they should be performed, and we'll also take a detailed look at overtraining, outline the symptoms and how to spot the signs.
We even put the 20 minute FTP test under the spotlight to see if it's really the best metric for testing fitness.
Every single workout built into Systm is developed and built by Wahoo's team of scientists, so no matter what you're looking to get out of your cycling training, choose the scientific approach and choose Wahoo Systm.
Sponsored: Wahoo SYSTM: Six key features to help you hit your goals
The new Wahoo SYSTM Training App guides you towards your goals with a host of new features, here are six of the most important
Cycling training plans: What they are, why they work, and where to find them
We explain the ins and outs of cycling training plans, where to find them, and how to get started
Interval training: What it is and why it works
The science behind interval training in cycling, and why it’s the best way to get fit fast
Stretching for cyclists: Why, how often, and which are best?
The science behind why, and a selection of key stretches for cyclists
Do I have to do a 20 minute FTP test?
The 20-minute test is long-standing, but it's hard to pace correctly and it's based on an unreliable calculation, so what are the alternatives?
Overtraining Syndrome: How to spot the signs
Learn how to recognize the signs of overtraining, and prevent it from happening in the first place
Five at-home cycling strength exercises for activation and injury prevention
The science behind why cyclists should stretch, and a roundup of stretches to do
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.