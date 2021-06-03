Cyclists want to feel safe. There’s nothing more dissuading than going for a bike ride on busy roads, and feeling threatened by your surroundings. We all just want to experience a nice, calm, and worry-free ride.

The Curve Bike light & GPS tracker from Vodafone is designed to give you confidence as you ride – easily clipped to your seatpost, it gives you that extra bit of safety cushion on the road, staying connected to your bike, even when you’re not.

Using an intelligent brake light, the Curve Bike light & GPS tracker can tell when you are slowing down, and alerts drivers when you are braking. The tracker – designed and connected by Vodafone - also has three different ultra-bright LED modes to fit any route or weather. For added safety on your commute, the Curve Bike light & GPS tracker includes an impact sensor and automatic Help Alerts to notify loved ones in case you have a fall.

Not only will the Curve Bike light & GPS tracker help keep you safe on the road, but it will also keep your bike safe when you’re not around. The tracker includes Movement Alerts and a Siren that will sound if your bike is moved without you. Using GPS tracking and built-in Smart SIM, the Curve Bike light & GPS tracker can follow your bike, track your rides, and connect to Vodafone’s global network that will keep in touch with your phone from far away.

Curve bike light & GPS tracker features

In a product as compact and easy to use as the Curve Bike light & GPS tracker, you might not expect too many features to come with the Curve bike light & GPS tracker from Vodafone – but it will surprise you. Here are a number of features and benefits, all contained within:

Intelligent brake light that responds to your speed

Ultra-bright rear LED with up to 40 lumens and 3 light modes

Impact detection and help alerts

Security mode with siren and movement alerts

GPS tracker with built-in Vodafone smart SIM

View ride insights as you get more saddle time

5x adaptors to fit most standard seatposts

The Curve bike tracker comes with a built-in Vodafone Smart SIM, the company’s own smart technology which connects to Vodafone’s trusted global network. This means that, unlike most bike trackers, the Curve bike tracker can keep in touch with your smartphone over long distances, and can be used in over 100 countries. Like most phones, you’ll need to subscribe to a price plan during set-up to connect to the Vodafone network and use the Curve bike tracker’s features.

Vodafone’s latest Smart Tech release is one of the most impressive products on the market thanks to its efficient use of space and diverse set of features. Clamping onto the seatpost, the Curve Bike light & GPS tracker is the safe and smart option for every cyclist.

