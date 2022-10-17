Considering cycling to work? Here are eight essential guides

Commuting by bike is a great way to get to work, keeping you fit and helping to clear your mind on the way to and from your workplace. It can be faster than public transport as you go direct from A to B and is less stressful than car travel, non-polluting and cheaper than either.

One huge trend we're seeing is the rise in electric bike use for commuting. It makes for an easier journey that's less energy-intensive. It gets you into work a bit cooler and more comfortable than pedal-only riding, making riding to work every day a more practicable option for more riders. We've got loads of e-bike-related content on Cyclingnews and you can find links to some key pieces below.

We're great fans of commuting by bike, electric or otherwise, here at Cyclingnews and that's a passion shared by Altura. Altura's urban collection (opens in new tab) majors on practical details like its dark reflectives which cover a large area of its commuting outerwear, upping your visibility enormously without the more normal hi-viz yellow. It's got a big collection of technical jackets and trousers to keep you comfortable whatever the weather, like its Nightvision Electron jacket.

Altura also has a wide range of cycle clothing with a relaxed fit that's ideal for commuting, as well as its latest Grid collection that provides technical features when on the bike but is designed to blend in off the bike too.

Cyclingnews's recent commuter week highlighted everything commute-related and Altura has joined us to put all our commuting content in this handy guide.

If you're looking for a new bike for your commute, here's our pick of the crop.

A folding bike can be a great option if your commute is a bit longer, as it allows you to mix unrestricted public transport with a quicker journey once you arrive in town. Here are our picks of the best folding bikes, including the iconic Brompton.

An electric bike is a great option for the commuter. Here's our pick of the best.

An electric bike can speed up your commute. But how much faster can it make your ride to work? We've explained here.

An electric bike can be an expensive purchase. There's also the option to use an e-bike conversion kit to add motor power to your ride. We've tested a few of these and pick out our best buys.

For a trouble-free commute, it's worthwhile investing in a few key items from mudguards through to lights. We've broken down the essentials for you.

A helmet is a cycling essential and we've reviewed a wide range at Cyclingnews. Here's our pick of the best helmets for commuters, many with urban-friendly features like built-in lighting.

Locking up your bike seems fairly straightforward, but there are a few things to be careful about and which will help deter thieves. We explain the essentials.