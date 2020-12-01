Christmas essentials: perfect presents for pedalling friends and family

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Eyepod Eyewear

Treat yourself to the ultimate in cycling-specific prescription eyewear with a range of frames and inserts including polarising, yellow contrast, mirrored revo, aqua night vision and clear lenses. The pack includes cleaning cloth, sports band, hard and soft cases. Prescription lenses.

SingleVision: £99 | Bifocal: £129 | Varifocal: £179 | www.sportsglasses.online

Wolfpack Cross MTB Tyre

An all-rounder with maximum control. Thanks to its unique rubber compound and the revolutionary profile, the Wolfpack Cross MTB Tyre offers traction and control with minimal rolling resistance.

£44.99 | www.wolfpacktyres.co.uk

Garmin Varia RTL515

The rearview radar system, Varia RTL515, is the perfect gift for helping your loved ones be seen on their rides. It provides visual and audible alerts of vehicles approaching from up to 140 metres away.

£169.99 | www.garmin.com

EDCO Three-4 Disc wheelset

Be quick on the climbs with this agile and light wheelset. The newly designed EDCO Three-4 Disc wheelset with oval profile is optimised for real world riding conditions, and is tubeless ready, designed to be secure. The shallowest in the new range of wheels, this wheelset is for riders who love to go uphill fast but want to win the reduced bunch sprint to the line, or get that new PB on their favourite climb.

£989 | www.edco-wheels.co.uk

Santini Vega Multi Jacket



Our best-selling VEGA range for Winter 2021 is better than ever. Designed to wrap you in a warm embrace and to allow you to face even the most challenging weather conditions, VEGA is now a full collection that includes every garment you need for your winter training, from jackets to bib-tights, warmers, and accessories. All VEGA items feature the most advanced POLARTEC® fabrics with added reflectivity for extra visibility on the road in the dark. Wear our layered VEGA system to protect your core on winter training rides and reduce the total number of clothing items you need to own and carry.

£220.00 | www.santinisms.co.uk

VeloPac Multitube Bandanas

Can be worn as a bandana, neckwarmer, facemask, balaclava and more, these versatile windproof seamless microfibre tubes protect you from whatever the elements throw at you!

£10 | www.velopac.cc

VeloPac RidePac

Organise your ride with a RidePac cyclist’s essentials case. Fits most jersey pockets keeping your phone, cards, keys, cash, etc. safe in one handy protective case.

From £20 each. www.velopac.cc

Nuasan Active Bodycare Kit

The Nuasan Active Bodycare Kit is the perfect gift for ethically-minded fitness fans this Christmas. 100% biodegradable and individually wrapped, this kit is natural, sustainable and tailored specifically for active women and men. Enter code BIKE at the checkout for a special discount!

£37 | www.nuasan.com

Magene C406 GPS

Your first entry-level bike computer, the Magene C406 GPS. Functions include Power, Cadence, Speed, Heart rate, Slope, Distance, Altitude, Time, Lap. IPX6 waterproof.

$79.99 | www.magenefitness.com

Amp Human PR Lotion

Maximize your training effort, recover faster and extend your threshold with Amp Human PR Lotion. Apply the lotion before every workout to get more out of training and compete at your highest level.

£55 | www.amphuman.co.uk

LIVALL BH60SE Helmet

The LIVALL BH60SE helmet is a lightweight smart helmet. It has concealed LED lights and indicators, hand-free calling, voice navigation, an SOS alert system and Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone, all making this the ideal helmet for the modern cyclist.

£99.99 | www.livall.co.uk

Exposure Sirius + TraceR MK2 ReAKT

The Sirius + TraceR MK2 ReAKT Pack is a compact front light punching 850 lumens to stretch that dark training ride or for lighting the commute. The intelligent and extremely lightweight rear light features Ambient Kinetic Technology, which enables the light to automatically flare under braking.

£155 | www.exposurelights.com

Cateye AMPP 800 & Rapid X2

The AMPP 800 is the perfect light to manage all conditions on the road or trails with a wide range of setting and features including the low battery indicator. The new AMPP 800 has incredible front & side visibility to ensure that you have the ability to see all around you. The set comes paired with the very effective Rapid X2 Kinetic rear light. A 50 lumen rear light with a built in acceleration sensor for Kinetic Mode that automatically changes the light from Low or Flashing mode, to High Constant mode to perform as a traditional brake light.

£99.99 | www.cateeyecycling.co.uk

CamelBak Podium® Chill

The best-of-the-best cycling bottle for delivering cold, consistent cycling hydration. Double-walled construction to keep water cold twice as long as other bottles, the insulated CamelBak Podium® Chill is the best-of-the-best for delivering cold, consistent cycling hydration.

£15.99 | www.camelbak.com