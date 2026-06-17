Early access: Cyclingnews subscribers can watch our Stooge Rambler review before anyone else
Our Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones, recently put the UK-based brand's gravel bike through its paces
Welcome to another new subscriber perk on Cyclingnews! Before we drop our latest review on the Cyclingnews Tech YouTube channel, we're giving our subscribers exclusive early access to a video breakdown of a bike that certainly left our Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones, with split opinions: the Stooge Rambler.
A boutique brand based in Shropshire, Stooge makes bikes different from the norm and has been pushing the boundaries of massive tyres and progressive geometry for some time now.
But will its head-turning looks and adaptability make it the perfect companion for when riding off-road? Watch Will's full video review below, before it officially goes live, to see how the Stooge Rambler gets on.
Cyclingnews subscribers can also watch our ever-expanding archive of bike reviews over on the Cyclingnews app.
Not yet subscribed? Fear not, you can get early access to this in-depth video review, plus a whole host of great features, such as our Cyclingnews Labs testing, unlimited access to our unrivalled racing coverage, and member-exclusive long-read features on the biggest storylines within cycling, by becoming a Cyclingnews subscriber.
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
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