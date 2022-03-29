Rider Profile
Gabrielle Lehnert
Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
Personal Details:
Nationality United States
Date of birth 19/01/2001
Teams history:
The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Blogs
-
Rukhsar Habibzai blog: Warriors on wheelsMy passion for cycling, and having fearless team members on my side, helped us break gender taboos as the first females to cycle professionally in Afghanistan
-
Nathan Haas blog: Is there such a thing as too much gravel?You can in fact have too much of a good thing. Gravel, it seems, is no different
-
Putting it all together: EuroCross Academy blogLong-time programme mechanic Dave Hartman wraps up this year's blog
-
It's my life: EuroCross Academy blogMarcis Shelton experiences Belgium's affinity for dance music
-
Overcoming being overwhelmed: EuroCross Academy blogSamantha Scott discovers how to stop worrying and just race