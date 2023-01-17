Women's Tour Down Under Stage 3 - Live Coverage

Live coverage
Race Notes
- Stage 3 takes the riders on a 93.2km race from Adelaide to Campbelltown
- Manley is in the leader's jersey after stage 2
- In-race situation:
Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) is back at the front of the peloton setting tempo.
Just like yesterday, the quest to stay cool is clearly a priority amongst all the riders in the peloton. The ice socks and ice vests were abundant at the start today.
80km to go
Even though rain wasn't in the forecast, there are a few drops of rain hitting the riders as they continue to ride together.
The riders are going along the River Torrens with ARA Skip Capital leading the peloton.
It's all together with 85km to go. No attacks just yet.
The margins are tight on GC, with Alex Manley leading the TDU by eight seconds ahead of Georgia Williams. Grace Brown is sitting third at the same time.
We're out of the neutral section and racing has begun for the final stage of the Women's Santos Tour Down Under!
The peloton is still traveling through Adelaide toward their official start outside the city.
The neutral portion of today's stage has started, but we have quite a way to go before the flag drops. 13km to be exact.
The biggest test today will come towards the end of the stage when the riders take on the dreaded Corkscrew climb at km 85.7. The ascent averages 9.2 percent and caps out at 24.5 percent.
It's another hot day in South Australia with temperatures reaching 29 degrees. The wind isn't as strong as yesterday, however it's still reported to be 16 kph. The riders have finished signing on and lining up to start in Adelaide.
We're just moments away from the neutral roll out for the third and final stage.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the stage 3 finale of the 2023 Santos Women's Tour Down Under!
