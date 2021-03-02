Trofeo Laigueglia 2021
Trek-Segafredo manager Guercilena returns to races after cancer treatment“I’ve been able to work remotely but our life is spent on the road, that’s cycling”
Bauke Mollema solos to victory in Trofeo LaiguegliaBernal out-sprints Vansevenant for second
Giotti Victoria-Savini Due withdraw from Trofeo Laigueglia after COVID-19 caseUnnamed rider tested positive in pre-race coronavirus testing
Trofeo Laigueglia 20213 March 2021 | Laigueglia | 1.Pro
