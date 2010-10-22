Stage 14 Preview
Stage 14 map and profile
Lienz – Monte Zoncolan
The decisive blow?
Last year's duel between Ivan Basso and Cadel Evans on the Zoncolan saw the Italian claim a decisive victory in front of thousands of fans.
So it's no surprise that the race is returning here. There are four passes before the final ascent and barely 1km of valley riding between them. The last of them is Monte Crostis, making its long overdue debut. It's sure to be a complicating factor for the overall contenders, since its 15km stretch averages 9 per cent and there are enough ramps to enable a rider to go clear on a good day. Will anyone risk it on the descent too, or will they hold back for the fearsome Zoncolan?
Details
Distance: 210km
Highest point: 1,982m
Category: Mountain stage
Scarponi says...
"The Zoncolan is unambiguous, so this is just for the strongest. I think it suits a pure climber, so I'd say that somebody like Rodríguez is more likely than a Nibali or a Menchov. My chances? What do you think? Do you think I can win the Giro?"
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
