Win the opportunity to ride a stage of the Tour de France

Have you ever watched the Tour de France and wished you could ride one of the stages? Well now you can, as Destination Sport Experiences is offering the chance to win an entry to the 2022 Etape du Tour.

An exclusive competition in collaboration with Cyclingnews, readers are invited to enter via the link below, and the lucky winner will ride away with the opportunity to ride the Etape du Tour, which will follow an official stage of the 2022 route, along with a three night stay.

The 30th edition of the Etape du Tour will take place on July 10, 2022, and will follow the route of Stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France, which commences in Briançon, takes in ascents of the Col du Galibier and the Col de la Croux de Fer, before finishing with an ascent of the famous Alpe d’Huez.

One of the great things about road cycling is that there's no venue or closed-door stadium, it's held on the open road, and that means mere mortals like us can ride on the very same roads that Tadej Pogačar and co were duelling on just a few months ago. We can tackle the same mountains that Froome and Contador have battled upon, we can follow in the pedal strokes of history's finest such as Induráin, Merckx, Hinault and LeMond. No matter who you are, you can ride on the roads where history was made.

Terms and Conditions

The competition will commence from 10 AM October 14th 2021 and end at 10AM November 22nd 2021.

Open to entrants 18 years of age or older on October 14th 2021.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified by the email provided.

Winners will have 7 days to respond to this email to claim their prize.

No purchase is required.

The prize consists of 1 Etape du Tour entry and 3 nights accommodation only for the event in a single room.

All additional cost, including travel, will be at the winner's expense.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are not transferrable.

Employees of Cyclingnews and Destination Sport and their families are not eligible.

Winner's names may be mentioned on social media.

This competition is promoted by Destination Sport, 4th Floor Churchgate House, Oxford Street, Manchester, United Kingdom, M1 6EU

Who are Destination Sport Experiences?

Destination Sport Experiences cater to those who want to participate in the very best cycling, running and triathlon events across the world.

Created by Portman Travel Group, who have made significant moves in the sports travel industry in recent years launching Clarity Sports, Sportsbreaks.com, inspiresport and Amaze, Destination Sports Experiences is a team of sports enthusiastics with decades of experience working in the global sports travel industry.

Destination Sport Experiences will be offering travel packages and guaranteed entry to marathons, cyclosportives and long distance triathlons around the world, together with VIP hospitality access to many of the top professional cycling events.

Destination Sport Experiences are fully ABTA bonded with an ATOL licence, ensuring that all trips are protected from any unforeseen events, as well as taking away all of the stress attached. Do Something Extraordinary with Destination Sport Experiences.