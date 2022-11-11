Rapha introduces new Pro Team Infinium Jersey, their first jersey for winter riding

Rapha is stepping up its winter clothing range having partnered with Gore-Tex to create the new Pro Team Infinium Jersey, their first jersey for winter riding.

Yes, it's a jersey, not a jacket, but it's far from the lightweight vented Pro Team Flyweight Jersey. Rather, it's more comparable to Castelli's hugely successful Gabba jersey, and a first in the Rapha clothing range.

If you've ever struggled to find the right balance between layers, jackets and jerseys for those cold winter rides then this jersey might just be ideal for you.

The primary appeal of the new jersey is no doubt the weather protection aspect, making it ideal for those long winter base miles through the wind, rain, and even snow.

When you head out for a rider this winter there'll be no longer any need to sift through your clothing collection, checking through bulky jerseys and flimsy rain jackets to try and find the right balance for the conditions outside. This is a jersey that will take care of that decision making for you.

The Pro Team Infinium Jersey is totally windproof, with an integrated membrane within the jersey helping to block all wind to keep your body snug and warm wherever you ride.

There's also resistance to light rain and snow thanks to the outer fabric, which will bead on the outside rather than sinking in and making you shiver.

Rapha's new Pro Team Infinium Jersey (Image credit: Rapha)

So far, so good, then, and the jersey remains breathable in addition to the protection from the elements. The high-stretch fabric means you can retain a close, aerodynamic fit, too – this is no flappy, loose rain jacket.

Other details built in to keep you warm and safe throughout a harsh winter of training include reflective details on the front, on the sleeves, and at the rear to enhance visibility in low-light conditions, and elasticated cuffs on the arms to keep the wind out there, too.

A full-length front zip comes with an internal guard to protect from any possibility of water seeping through, while a bonded hem and silicone print gripper keep the Pro Team Infinium Jersey tightly fitted. Just about every possible downfall of a winter jersey has been thought through.

If you've ever headed out the door for a ride into changeable conditions uncertain of how you and your clothing will hold up out there then this jersey is designed to take care of your needs. No more faffing about at home pre-ride, and those worries about whether you have the right kit to keep warn and dry will be quickly banished.

Rapha say the jersey is designed to be worn as an outer layer in windy conditions, meaning that it's likely best paired with a regular base layer or a thermal one in colder conditions. Rapha's own Pro Team Base Layer and Pro Team Thermal Base Layer should do the job, while the company's Pro Team Winter Bib Shorts or tights are a good matching option for the lower half.

Colour options come in black/black, lime green/green, and dark red/red for men, and anthracite/anthracite or silt green/myrtle for women.

The Pro Team Infinium Jersey will set you back £215/$290/€255.

Purchase the men's jersey here (opens in new tab) and the women's jersey here (opens in new tab).