Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré 2022
Arnaud De Lie wins Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre MonseréDries De Bondt second, Hugo Hofstetter third in Roeselare
Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré 20226 March 2022 | France | 1.1
