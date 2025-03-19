The superlight Prologo Dimension R2 saddle will aid performance across multiple disciplines

Mile after mile and year after year, cyclists spend countless hours and miles in the saddle. Over time, a good saddle provides support and comfort without a rider ever having to consider it; the saddle helps connect us to our machines and feel at one with the bike.

The Prologo Dimension has been present in the Prologo range for a long time. The Dimension was a popular saddle and a cornerstone of the Prologo range, with a strong reputation for performance. Now, Italian manufacturer Prologo has refined things even further with the creation of the Dimension R2. The new model features a completely redesigned nose and weighs in at a superlight 135 grams.

The Dimension R2 takes the established Dimension saddle, which was the first ‘short’ saddle from Prologo and builds on it to increase performance and comfort for any cyclist, from the enthusiast rider to the professional racer. The Dimension R2 is the lightest and best-performing Dimension model yet, for the rider who demands high performance as well as comfort.

(Image credit: Prologo)

Short saddles are popular now and have been widely adopted because they suit modern performance bike geometries and allow cyclists to make power whilst in an aerodynamic yet comfortable position. Having lots of room on a longer saddle that perhaps helped disguise fit issues meant riders would potentially slide around or constantly creep forward.

A shorter and wider performance saddle like the Dimension R2 relieves pressure and numbness and helps the rider lock into the correct position, combined with the right bike setup.

Scores of professional cyclists also train and race on Prologo short saddles. The brand supplies saddles to seven WorldTour teams and some of the fastest male and female cyclists in the world, from the likes of Ineos Grenadiers, Visma-Lease a bike, to Team Picnic Post NL and Groupama FDJ.

Eritrean cycling star Biniam Girmay, winner of the green sprint jersey and three stages of last year's Tour de France for the Intermache Wanty team, chooses to race on the Dimension R2 saddle.

The Prologo Dimension R2 is priced at €249 and is available in anthracite and white colourways.

Weight saving and an overhauled design

(Image credit: Prologo)

The Dimension R2 is 15% lighter than the previous version, with the saddle weighing in at a superlight 135 grams, a highly competitive weight by any standards. The Dimension R2 represents a great way to save weight on any bike, as well as boost performance. This new lower weight is in part thanks to the use of a new type of EVA foam, which meant the saddle foam thickness itself could be reduced whilst maintaining comfort regardless of whether a cyclist is using it on or off road.

The saddle base and rails also save weight. The base is manufactured from injected long carbon fibre, whilst the rails are Prologo ‘Nack’ nano fibre, a combination of carbon fibre, kevlar and aluminium filaments. Nack rails can be found on top-end and performance-focused Prologo saddles.

Design-wise, the Dimension R2 is a unisex saddle with a length of 245mm and a width of 143mm. The front end has also received a large overhaul, which has seen the nose of the saddle increase to 40mm, an increase of 30% over the previous model. This increase, along with a more rounded nose profile, increases comfort. The mid-section of the saddle is flat, which is a change that will help facilitate more aerodynamic riding positions. The Dimension R2 also features an all-important pressure relief channel in the centre of the saddle, which helps minimise pressure on sensitive areas, boosting rider comfort.

The Dimension R2 saddle is available in either black or white colourways and is priced at €249. Its stylish design and branding mean it will suit road, gravel and mountain bikes.