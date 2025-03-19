The superlight Prologo Dimension R2 saddle will aid performance across multiple disciplines

By

The latest version of the Dimension R2 saddle further improves an already storied model

Black and white Prologo Dimension R2 saddles next to each other
(Image credit: Prologo)

Mile after mile and year after year, cyclists spend countless hours and miles in the saddle. Over time, a good saddle provides support and comfort without a rider ever having to consider it; the saddle helps connect us to our machines and feel at one with the bike. 

The Prologo Dimension has been present in the Prologo range for a long time. The Dimension was a popular saddle and a cornerstone of the Prologo range, with a strong reputation for performance. Now, Italian manufacturer Prologo has refined things even further with the creation of the Dimension R2. The new model features a completely redesigned nose and weighs in at a superlight 135 grams.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.