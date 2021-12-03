The perfect Christmas gifts for the cyclist in your life
By Cyclingnews
Eight gift ideas to fill the Christmas stockings of your bike-mad friend or loved one this December
Choosing the best gifts for a cyclist isn't easy, especially if you're on the hunt for presents for someone who seemingly have everything they need already. Added to that, if you're not a cyclist yourself, it can be a daunting space filled with confusing jargon such as freehubs, derailleurs and chamois pads. It's hard to have the confidence that you'll buy the right thing, in the right size and colour.
Most cyclists have already received socks with bikes printed on them, t-shirts with a graphic representing one of the world's famous climbs, and bike repair kits that are about as useful as cardboard screwdrivers.
Don't make this year's Christmas gift yet another novelty. If you've toiled through the bike shops and inspiration is running dry, choose from the list below and make this Christmas one to remember.
Muc-Off bike cleaning kit: View at Muc-Off.com
Price: £84.99
Treat the rider in your life this Christmas with the gift of Muc-Off. From bike cleaner to lubricants, tubeless set-ups to riding apparel – we do it all with style. Our award-winning Clean, Protect and Lube products will make any bike look and perform at its very best, so you can just enjoy the ride! Give them a gift they deserve this Christmas from Muc-Off! Available from Muc-Off.com
VeloPac Multitube Bandanas: View at VeloPac
Price: From £10
Worn as a bandana, neckwarmer, facemask, balaclava etc these versatile windproof seamless microfibre tubes protect from whatever the elements throw at you!
LIVALL EVO21 smart helmet: View at Livall.co.uk
Price: £99.99
Available just in time for Christmas and in a variety of colours, the LIVALL EVO21 is a durable smart helmet that’s built for commuters and cycling enthusiasts. Equipped with next-generation technology for connectivity on the go, the EVO21 features smart LED lights, warning lights activated by acceleration sensors, fall detection and SOS text alerts to your emergency contacts. Its adjustable fit makes it suitable for a variety of head shapes and sizes, and there’s also full compatibility with Strava, iHealth and Siri through the LIVALL app.
Specialized Jett kids' bike: View at Specialized.com
Price: £319 - £419
Time To Jett - Kids move fast, and grow faster. At times it can seem like a small window for the perfect bike fit. The Specialized Jett is designed so that you’ll never fear the growth spurts. Using fit data from thousands of kids, we designed a bike with child-specific touchpoints that withstands the development of young riders to deliver unrivalled value. The Jett is uniquely adjustable, perfectly proportional, and child-liftable—they’ll always be set to Jett.
Elite Deboyo Race stainless steel bottle: View at Freewheel
Price: £24.99
The Elite Deboyo Race is the first stainless steel bottle with a high-liquid flow cap & exceptional insulation capacity for hot and cold drinks. This bottle does a stellar job of keeping liquids hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. The sports cap is an ideal addition to a rigid bottle so drinking is easier and quicker, with no need to press hard on the bottle body. The Deboyo Race is a practical, easy to use and eco-friendly bottle destined to be used forever, whether you’re on an epic ride or hiking in the mountains.
VeloPac RidePac: View at VeloPac.cc
Price: From £20
Organise your ride with a RidePac cyclists essentials case. Fits most jersey pockets keeping your phone, cards, keys, cash etc safe in one handy protective case.
Ravemen lights: View at Ravemen.com
Price: £99.99 - £139.99
With the innovative HiLo beams design (anti-glare low beam and far-reaching high beam) like cars’ headlights, RAVEMEN PR1200/PR1600 headlights help riders see safely while being seen friendly. At these days with shorter daytime, nothing will be as important as keeping riders seeing and being seen. These two lights are easy to use with LED runtime readout, wired/wireless control. They could be also used as power banks to charge your phone and bike computer. With all these versatile functions, the lights remain in a compact size thanks to a good design. All RAVEMEN headlights are quality built with 2 years warranty.
BLUNT Umbrella: View at BluntUmbrellas.co.uk
Price: £70 - £125
BLUNT take ordinary products and turn them into extraordinary experiences, starting with the umbrella. BLUNT have evolved a traditional product by combining superior engineering with beautiful design, giving us the Blunt™ umbrella. The unique patented and trademarked Blunt™ shape, formed by the technology within, is the only umbrella on the market with a fully tensioned canopy for unparalleled performance. Big and strong, the BLUNT Sport is perfect for golfers, sideline coaches and those who’d rather be out in the wild than inside on the couch. Rain or shine, the BLUNT Sport will have you prepared for whatever the weather, so you can focus on the action.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.