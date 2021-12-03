The perfect Christmas gifts for the cyclist in your life

Choosing the best gifts for a cyclist isn't easy, especially if you're on the hunt for presents for someone who seemingly have everything they need already. Added to that, if you're not a cyclist yourself, it can be a daunting space filled with confusing jargon such as freehubs, derailleurs and chamois pads. It's hard to have the confidence that you'll buy the right thing, in the right size and colour.

Most cyclists have already received socks with bikes printed on them, t-shirts with a graphic representing one of the world's famous climbs, and bike repair kits that are about as useful as cardboard screwdrivers.

Don't make this year's Christmas gift yet another novelty. If you've toiled through the bike shops and inspiration is running dry, choose from the list below and make this Christmas one to remember.

Muc-Off bike cleaning kit: View at Muc-Off.com Muc-Off bike cleaning kit: View at Muc-Off.com Price: £84.99 Treat the rider in your life this Christmas with the gift of Muc-Off. From bike cleaner to lubricants, tubeless set-ups to riding apparel – we do it all with style. Our award-winning Clean, Protect and Lube products will make any bike look and perform at its very best, so you can just enjoy the ride! Give them a gift they deserve this Christmas from Muc-Off! Available from Muc-Off.com

VeloPac Multitube Bandanas: View at VeloPac VeloPac Multitube Bandanas: View at VeloPac Price: From £10 Worn as a bandana, neckwarmer, facemask, balaclava etc these versatile windproof seamless microfibre tubes protect from whatever the elements throw at you!

LIVALL EVO21 smart helmet: View at Livall.co.uk LIVALL EVO21 smart helmet: View at Livall.co.uk Price: £99.99 Available just in time for Christmas and in a variety of colours, the LIVALL EVO21 is a durable smart helmet that’s built for commuters and cycling enthusiasts. Equipped with next-generation technology for connectivity on the go, the EVO21 features smart LED lights, warning lights activated by acceleration sensors, fall detection and SOS text alerts to your emergency contacts. Its adjustable fit makes it suitable for a variety of head shapes and sizes, and there’s also full compatibility with Strava, iHealth and Siri through the LIVALL app.

Specialized Jett kids' bike: View at Specialized.com Specialized Jett kids' bike: View at Specialized.com Price: £319 - £419 Time To Jett - Kids move fast, and grow faster. At times it can seem like a small window for the perfect bike fit. The Specialized Jett is designed so that you’ll never fear the growth spurts. Using fit data from thousands of kids, we designed a bike with child-specific touchpoints that withstands the development of young riders to deliver unrivalled value. The Jett is uniquely adjustable, perfectly proportional, and child-liftable—they’ll always be set to Jett.

Elite Deboyo Race stainless steel bottle: View at Freewheel Elite Deboyo Race stainless steel bottle: View at Freewheel Price: £24.99 The Elite Deboyo Race is the first stainless steel bottle with a high-liquid flow cap & exceptional insulation capacity for hot and cold drinks. This bottle does a stellar job of keeping liquids hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. The sports cap is an ideal addition to a rigid bottle so drinking is easier and quicker, with no need to press hard on the bottle body. The Deboyo Race is a practical, easy to use and eco-friendly bottle destined to be used forever, whether you’re on an epic ride or hiking in the mountains.

VeloPac RidePac: View at VeloPac.cc VeloPac RidePac: View at VeloPac.cc Price: From £20 Organise your ride with a RidePac cyclists essentials case. Fits most jersey pockets keeping your phone, cards, keys, cash etc safe in one handy protective case.

Ravemen lights: View at Ravemen.com Ravemen lights: View at Ravemen.com Price: £99.99 - £139.99 With the innovative HiLo beams design (anti-glare low beam and far-reaching high beam) like cars’ headlights, RAVEMEN PR1200/PR1600 headlights help riders see safely while being seen friendly. At these days with shorter daytime, nothing will be as important as keeping riders seeing and being seen. These two lights are easy to use with LED runtime readout, wired/wireless control. They could be also used as power banks to charge your phone and bike computer. With all these versatile functions, the lights remain in a compact size thanks to a good design. All RAVEMEN headlights are quality built with 2 years warranty.

