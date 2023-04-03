Battle of the titans: Inside images of the 2023 Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel chasing Tadej Pogacar in the final kilometres of the 2023 Tour of Flanders

Few riders dare to cross the invisible barrier that separates battling for Grand Tours to fighting for the cobbled Classics. But on Sunday in the Tour of Flanders, Tadej Pogačar proved that he, at least, is one of that rarest of rare breeds, for all he is aged just 24 and this was just his second-ever participation in the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Soloing to victory in Oudenaarde, Tadej Pogačar became just the third rider to conquer both the Tour de France and Belgium’s toughest cobbled Classic, and as such, he now stands alongside legends of the calibre of Louison Bobet and Eddy Merckx in the history books of the sport.

One-day specialists as experienced and resourceful as Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel were left struggling for the right to stand alongside Pogačar on the final podium, whilst sports fans across the globe were left equally stunned - in admiration for the Slovenian’s latest demonstration of two-wheeled power.

But if the final blaze of 2023 Tour of Flanders Flanders glory belonged to Pogačar and Pogačar alone, on the 273km, six-hour odyssey from Bruges to Oudenaarde, the drama, passion and pain that colours all the Classics was never lacking this April 2.

And from mass crashes to desperate lone pursuits, from furious, spine-tingling cobbled accelerations to refusals to surrender no matter the coast, the full range of Classics emotions were captured by the experienced pro cycling photographer Chris Auld (opens in new tab), whose shots you can enjoy in full-width glory below.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Belgian cycling fans showcasing the country's enduring love for the Cobbled Classics

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Fans in Bruges overlooking the race start

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jumbo-Visma is distinct in its fandom in the current peloton

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A young fan excitedly awaiting the start of the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Expectation was heavy on Wout van Aert as a major favourite for the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Wout van Aert at the race start in Bruges

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Julian Alaphilippe at the race start – he entered the race as a potential favourite

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mathieu van der Poel riding to the race sign-on in Bruges' Markt

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Biniam Girmay chats to Intermarché-Circus-Wanty teammate Sven Erik Bystrøm at the race start

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The peloton moves through an early cobbled sector

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mathieu van der Poel attacks a group containing Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock on the Oude Kwaremont

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo during his brave solo attack

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mathieu van der Poel leads the chase on the Oude Kwaremont

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Wout van Aert battles up the Oude Kwaremont

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The breakaway group of eight, containing Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), rolling over a cobbled sector

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Julian Alaphilippe at the front of the peloton – he was involved in a crash in the early kilometres of the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Wout van Aert lying in wait in the peloton

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Christophe Laporte sitting in the peloton. He played a supporting role for Wout van Aert after being gifted Gent-Wevelgem victory last weekend

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Tom Pidcock suffered hunger knock during the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mads Pedersen was one of the most aggressive riders of the day, well deserving of his podium spot

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Filippo Colombo of Q36.5 earned a place in the attack group

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Tadej Pogacar on the Paterberg during his triumphant attack

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The three major favourites of the day – Van Aert, Van der Poel, and Pogacar – riding together

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jonas Rutsch of EF Education-EasyPost dropping back from the lead group

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mads Pedersen attacking the eight-man breakaway group

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The chasing group in pursuit of the Danish former world champion

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar distancing Wout van Aert

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Despite Van der Poel's attacks, he was unable to wear down the Slovenian

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Tadej Pogacar on the final ascent of the Paterberg, en route to solo victory

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Pogacar atop the Paterberg, with 13km remaining to the finish

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mathieu van der Poel was unable to keep pace with Pogacar on the final climb of the race

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mathieu van der Poel battles his way up the Paterberg

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mads Pedersen atop the Paterg, the chase group close behind

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Neilson Powless in pursuit of the podium

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar chasing the leaders – he would finish ninth

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A triumphant Tadej Pogacar crossing the finish line

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Pogacar's Tour of Flanders is his first cobbled Classics victory

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Eddy Merckx declared after the race that 'Tadej Pogacar can win everything'

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

An exhausted Mathieu van der Poel comes home for second

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The race for the podium, where Pedersen outsprinted Van Aert for third place

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

An exhausted Yves Lampaert after the Tour of Flanders finish

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The pain of a brutal six hours in the saddle showed on every rider's face

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Tour of Flanders is a beloved favourite of cycling fans across the world