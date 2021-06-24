rh+ Super Light Project

Using the latest technology from the rh+ Spring and Summer 2021 collection, the Super Light Project is built for cycling enthusiasts in need of a warm-weather, high-performing climbing jersey. The Super Light jersey from rh+ combines the best expression of rh+’s technological DNA in terms of fabric research, lightness, technical performance, Italian style and design.

Lightness is one of the most important factors in cycling, for racers and enthusiasts alike. Every hill is made easier by a well-designed, light, and breathable jersey like the Super Light Project from rh+.

(Image credit: rh+)

The new Super Light jersey has been developed for the hottest days, with an aero fit that as is fast as it is cool. 50% lighter than other jerseys in the rh+ collection, the Super Light jersey is performance-focused, while also maintaining a high breathability and thermal comfort features. The Super Light jersey is, at the same time, light and evolved, and made with the new Biomorphic Ultra-Light Stretch fabric by rh+.

Developed for the hottest days in the spring and summer, the fabric achieves ideal thermoregulation on climbs, cooling the body as the effort rises, and removing excess body heat without wasting energy. After the crest, the Super Light jersey dries quickly on the downhill, making it the perfect blend of lightness and performance on the hottest days.

(Image credit: rh+)

To further increase the lightness and breathability, rh+ placed the new Micro mesh, super light fabric under the sleeves and in the back of the Super Light jersey’s pockets. Additionally, two tapes have been placed along the back side of the jersey to prevent excess stretching when the pockets are fully loaded for a long day in the saddle. Unlike other ultra-light jerseys, the Super Light jersey by rh+ uses these additional features to create a jersey that is light, durable, and high-performing in the warmer months.

Pre-shaped in the cyclist’s riding position, the Super Light jersey uses SLIM Fit construction with bonded end sleeve, as well as ultra-light mesh on its inside and under the rear pockets and sleeves, to further increase breathability.

(Image credit: rh+)

Made with sleek Italian style, Biomorphic Ultra-Light Stretch fabric, and light and technical materials, the new Super Light jersey by rh+ is the ultimate warm-weather jersey for climbing and cycling performance.

Save weight, ride lighter!

