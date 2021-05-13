For the spring-summer 2021 collection, rh+ presents the 2021 MTB collection for off-road enthusiasts. Made for travel and leisure, the latest offerings are Italian-styled, crafted using recycled fabrics from PET bottles, and built for comfort during a long day in the saddle.

From gravel riders to e-bike users, to mountain bikers and everyone in between, off-road enthusiasts will find everything they need in the 2021 rh+ MTB collection. The kits are made from recycled fabrics which are light, breathable, and fast-drying, while simultaneously designed to be looser and more comfortable, plus a number of performance features to protect both the jersey and rider from harsh off-road terrain.

(Image credit: Zero rh+)

The men’s collection begins with the MTB Jersey. Made with Biomorphic Dry Tech Adaptive Stretch fabric on its front and back to increase thermoregulation with fast-drying features, the jersey’s side inserts and shoulders are made with ECO Biomorphic Dry Skin Adaptive Stretch fabric to optimize breathability. The jersey is comfort-fitted and designed with off-road DNA, and a light and coloured material to help you be seen on your favourite trails. Silicon dots on the shoulders are another performance feature of the MTB Jersey, which help to avoid fabric wear when using a backpack on longer rides.

(Image credit: Zero rh+)

For the more casual rider, the MTB T-Shirt from rh+ can be used for every outdoor activity, from mountain biking to running. The polyvalent jersey is made with ECO Biomorphic Dry skin Adaptive Stretch fabric to ensure thermoregulation, especially on warmer days, while the side and shoulder insert made with Biomorphic Dry Tech Adaptive Stretch fabric enhance breathability. A zip pocket on the right side of the T-Shirt provides a practical space to store your valuables.

(Image credit: ZeroRH)

rh+ offers two Short options in their MTB collection: the Trail Short and MTB Short. The Trail Short is made for any outdoor activity, with the Inner Short fixed inside the material using the Click Fast system. Light and breathable, the Trail Short is made with the new Biomorphic Ultra Strength Adaptive Stretch fabric, simultaneously soft and strong, with laser-made holes on the leg to increase breathability. Biomorphic Ultra Flex Adaptive Stretch inserts inside the legs and back help create the optimal fit for riding in the saddle. Two zipped pockets on the sides and one zipped Cargo pocket on the left leg provide plenty of storage for longer rides. Velcro and elastic webbing create a comfortable waist regulation that only adds to the overall comfort of the Trail Short.

The MTB Short is a multifunctional and light short made with the new Biomorphic Ultra-Strength Adaptive Stretch fabric. Soft and resistant, the short has a high rear design that protects the lower back, and the Click Fast system affixed to the Inner Short. Biomorphic Ultra-Flex Adaptive Stretch inserts inside the leg and back ensure the best fit during the ride. Wide front pockets include an inside flap for storing valuables, and one Cargo pocket on the left leg.

(Image credit: ZeroRH)

The final offering in the Men’s MTB collection, the Evolution Inner pant, is a technical inner short made with Biomorphic Ultra-Fresh Adaptive Stretch fabric technology. The breathable pant perfectly combines with rh+ shorts thanks to their Click Fast system, which perfectly conforms to the body for a comfortable fit, both on the bike and walking as well. The silicon Grip Fit Xlight bottom leg and elastic waistband create a stable and comfortable fit all-round, while the new Explore provides the best balance between comfort and volume in the saddle.

Women's collection

The Women’s MTB collection is just as robust as the Men’s, from the MTB W Jersey to the MTB W Short. Made with soft Biomorphic Dry Tech Adaptive Natural Stretch fabric, the MTB W Jersey features the same technology as the Men’s MTB Jersey, with a women-specific fit. The upper side on the MTB W Jersey is made with ECO Biomorphic Dry Skin Adaptive Stretch fabric, while Biomorphic Micro-Fresh Adaptive Stretch side inserts add to the jersey’s technical features, increasing its lightness and breathability.

Recycled yarn is used to create the MTB W T-Shirt made with ECO Biomorphic Dry Skin Adaptive Stretch fabric. The MTB W T-shirt is highly versatile, comfortable, and capable in all conditions. Biomorphic Micro-Fresh Adaptive Stretch side inserts improve the jersey’s fitting, making for a sporty look in a casual and comfortable T-Shirt.

(Image credit: ZeroRH)

The MTB W Top features all the same features as the Men’s, making it perfect for mountain biking or any other activity in the summer heat. The multifunctional top is made with ECO Biomorphic Dry Skin Adaptive Stretch on the front side, making it breathable and drying, with very light, recycled fabrics on the back to ensure the best thermoregulation even during intense efforts. A zipped pocket on the left side of the Top provides a comfortable place to store valuables.

Made with the new Biomorphic Ultra-Strength Adaptive Stretch fabric and Biomorphic Ultra-Flex Adaptive Stretch inserts inside the legs and on the back, the MTB W Short provides the best fit for a long day in the saddle or for any other outdoor activity. The Short includes two zipped pockets on the sides, and a higher rear design to protect the back, and a fitted waist using Velcro and elastic webbing technology.

(Image credit: ZeroRH)

The final piece in the rh+ Women’s MTB collection is the Woman Inner pant – made with Morphic Ultra-Fresh 4Way Stretch fabric, the pant is light and breathable, and comes with three loop tapes that perfectly match up with any short. A soft elastic waist band customized with the rh+ logo keeps the Inner pant stable on the body.

Completing the 2021 MTB collection from rh+ are the 3in1 Helmet and Klyma sportglasses. The 3in1 Helmet can be used in three different configurations, making it the all-in-one (or 3in1) helmet for road and off-road riding. The Helmet comes with two visors, one shorter that is perfect for gravel riding, while the longer visor which is perfect for mountain bike rides. Easy to mount and remove, the helmet is easy to use and adaptable for every kind of cyclist. Top performance ventilation, anti-insect inner net, and a breathable strap make the 3in1 Helmet one of the most high-performing items from the rh+ collection. A new Power Fit Evo Light sizing system ensures a perfect fitting with even better stability, even with off-road riding rebounds.

The final piece in the All Track puzzle is the Klyma sportglasses. Made with a modern Italian design, high quality lenses, and recycled materials, the sportglasses are the perfect all-round cycling glasses. Made in Italy with super-light ECO Grilamid frame, the Klyma sportglasses are available in eight different colours, two of which have photocromatic lenses. Every colour also comes with orange lenses that are easy to change and ideal for foggy or rainy days, and off-road riding conditions with quick light changes.

The 2021 MTB collection from rh+ combines Italian style with the latest comfort and performance technology, blending high-tech fabrics and recycled materials to create a fitting collection built for mountain biking.

You can find the rh+ collection on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram at rhthelookofsport.