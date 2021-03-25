rh+ Man Road #1

The rh+ 2021 spring-summer road series is the latest complete collection from rh+, with an Italian-styled line of cycling clothing including the Aero and Climber jerseys, the Code Bibshort, the new Pavè Pad, as well as the new 2021 3in1 helmets and Klyma Sunglasses.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: rh+) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: rh+)

Cyclists looking for Italian style and design can find everything they need in the rh+ 2021 spring-summer road series, which was created using high-tech fabrics designed and fitted with the cycling body in mind. The Aero Jersey from the collection, for one, is light and incredibly fast. Made with Dry Aero Snake Skin fabric with small dimples on its surface to optimise airflow, the jersey is simultaneously light, soft, and incredibly comfortable. The Italian-inspired design of the Aero Jersey is updated with a reduced number of seams and laser-cut sleeves, plus a new section of tape inside the three rear pockets to avoid object loss.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: rh+) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: rh+)

rh+ also offers the Climber Jersey in their 2021 spring-summer road series – developed for long climbs, two innovative fabrics interlace to be both light and breathable, even in the summer heat. The jersey also includes Biomorphic technology – which has tested best in fabric research and development – that helps prevent overheating and dries faster when the climb becomes the descent. Like the Aero Jersey, an improved design means fewer seams, as well as clearly cut and glued sleeves to prevent any rubbing and ensure the perfect fit. If that wasn’t enough, Ultra-Light Mesh inserts are included under the sleeves and on the sides of the Climber Jersey to increase breathability and prevent overheating.

(Image credit: rh+)

The Code Bibshort is designed to offer your best-ever riding experience, including perfect compression thanks to rh+’s Biomorphic Dry Skin Adaptive Stretch fabric. Innovative leg construction has led to the creation of just one ultra-flat seam and a laser-cut bottom on the Code Bibshort, increasing the comfort of this summer-style bibshort. Like the Climber Jersey, the Code Bibshorts are designed to breathe well in the heat thanks to the new Biomorphic Micro Mesh Laser woven into the single piece and ultra-flat braces of the shorts. Perhaps the greatest innovation of the rh+ 2021 spring0summer road series is the new Pavè Pad, by Elastic Interface, included in the Code Bibshort: the pad features three different density zones – 40, 80 and 120 Kg/m3 – which provide the perfect balance between volume and shock absorption for long-distance summer rides.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: rh+) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: rh+)

The 3in1 Helmet and Klyma sunglasses truly complete the look of the rh+ 2021 spring-summer road series. With three different configurations, the 3in1 Helmet is perfect for road and off-road use, all in the same ride. The helmet comes with two visors: the shorter is ideal for gravel rides, while the larger visor is perfect the mountain biking. Easily mounted and easily removed, the visors easily attach to the 3in1 Helmet which features top performance ventilation, and an anti-inspect inner net and breathable strap. The new Power Fit Evo Light sizing system ensures a perfect fit and better stability, even on jarring off-road rebounds.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: rh+) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: rh+) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: rh+) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: rh+)

The final piece of the rh+ 2021 spring-summer road series, the Klyma sunglasses, are built with a modern Italian design, high-quality lenses, and recycled materials, creating the perfect summer cycling sunglasses. Made in Italy with an ultra-light, recycled Grilamid frame, the Klyma sunglasses are available in eight different colours, two of which comes with photochromatic lenses. All of the Klyma sunglasses come with orange lenses, which are easy to change for foggy or rainy days and off-road conditions with quick lighting changes.

All in all, the rh+ 2021 spring-summer road series provides a complete warm-weather look for Italian-styled cyclists looking for the perfect balance between aero and comfort, as well as performance and breathability. With the new 2021 series, rh+ provides not only top-quality cycling apparel, but also completes the look in both style and performance with the 3in1 Helmet and Klyma sunglasses.

Overall, the rh+ 2021 spring-summer road series is perfect for cyclists looking for Italian style, designed and fitted with high-tech fabrics for the warmer riding months.

You can find the rh+ 2021 Spring-summer Road Series Collection on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram at @rhthelookofsport.

#rhthelookofsport #rhpeople