Protecting Your Bike With PPF Has Never Been Easier, But How Does It Work?

There’s no escaping the fact that bike prices are only climbing, but even though prices are changing, the amount we love and care for our bikes will always be the same. Happily, there’s a new way to keep your bike looking its best and retain the charm that made you fall in love when you first got your hands on it.

invisiFRAME has been around for 12 years now, and it creates frame kits that encapsulate the entire frame and protect the paint from road debris, stones and contaminants coming into contact with it. Up until recently, invisiFRAME was targeting the mountain biking market, but now, has extended its established range of products and services to road and gravel riders too.

The question is though, how does it work?! Well, to put it simply, invisiFRAME creates a suite of uniquely shaped pieces of film that are purpose made for each model of bike, and then are positioned and stuck to the frame using a special solution. Once locked in place, it will protect the paint from getting chipped or scratched.

The other benefit of having your frame wrapped in paint protection film reveals itself when washing your bike. You don’t run the risk of marring the paint work as dirty water is worked over the surface which can very quickly dull the shine.

So, those are the benefits, but how do you go about getting it installed? Well, you can buy a kit for your bike directly from invisiFRAME’s website and if your bike isn’t listed, then you can request for a bespoke kit to be created or just use one of their universal kits.

Installation can be carried out in a couple of ways, you can either fit yourself at home with the help of the instructional videos online or you can use invisiFRAME’s fitter finder to discover who in your local area can install the kit for you.

There’s one special feature of the invisiFRAME technology that we think is worth knowing and that is that the film isn’t just any film. It’s actually created by a company called XPEL, who specialises in manufacturing industry leading paint protection films.

XPEL first started in the automotive world, but now, you can use that same product on your bike. The reason why their film is so clever is because if you did happen to scratch the film, then you just need to apply some gentle heat and the scratch will disappear. Some find they only need to leave their bike in the sun for it to self heal.

Some scratches do run deep and may actually cut the film. Of course, it will take the brunt of the damage and mean any potential damage to the paint is kept to a minimum but, what you can do is take that piece of film off, order just that individual piece and then re-apply to renew your protection.

Using an invisiFRAME kit really protects the investment you made in your pride and joy and if you ever come to sell your bike, it will instil so much confidence in the next buyer as they’ll know that you looked after it so well and if at any point you want to remove the film, then that’s also really easy to do.

invisiFRAME kits are available in both matt and gloss finishes. invisiFRAME ships globally so, no matter where you are in the world, if you want to protect your bike then be sure to check out invisiFRAME.