Protecting Your Bike With PPF Has Never Been Easier, But How Does It Work?

By Sam Gupta
published

invisiFRAME has been making bike protection kits for MTB’ers for years, but now it has expanded its offering to road cyclists. We learnt why, how and what goes into making a market-leading frame protection kit

There’s no escaping the fact that bike prices are only climbing, but even though prices are changing, the amount we love and care for our bikes will always be the same. Happily, there’s a new way to keep your bike looking its best and retain the charm that made you fall in love when you first got your hands on it. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sam Gupta
Video Manager

After discovering his love of cycling in college, Sam has always kept two wheels very close. Having spent over five years working in a couple of local bike shops, it's fair to say he enjoys getting hands on. He also loves to push himself to ride ever longer distances and to explore as many new places as possible. 

Sam has been Future Cycling's video manager since January 2022. You'll find him on Cycling weekly's YouTube channel where he brings you the latest cycling tech news, rides, reviews and all of the most important new launches while taking in some incredible cycling adventures too.