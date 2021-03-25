Know Yourself with WHOOP

With the advent of power meters that don't cost the price of your left kidney, smart trainers that can calculate watts to a granular degree, and cyclist’s motivation to continually get faster and ride for longer, even Joe Ever-rider and Jane Cafe-racer have become more data-savvy — most people know their FTP, what watts/kilo means and why it's essential and have a general idea of how to improve both.

With the improvements in how we measure and understand effort on the bike, most riders still measure recovery by feel. Yes, metrics like ATL (acute training load) and CTL (chronic training load) correlate to fatigue and fitness; both are weighted averages that don't directly measure what is happening inside your body. Neither metric considers if you had a stressful week at work or a new puppy that kept you up all night, both of which can affect your training.

WHOOP is a sleek, unobtrusive 24/7 heart rate monitor that offers actionable insights based not only on your training, sleep, and recovery but also on the training load that comes with daily life. Founded in 2012, WHOOP was initially developed as a tool for professional athletes, and two of the early adopters were Lebron James and Michale Phelps, and it's still utilized by the likes Alex Howes, Lachlan Moreton, Lawson Craddock, and the rest of the EF Pro Cycling team.

While WHOOP is far from the only activity tracker to offer round-the-clock heart rate data and information on sleep stages, the WHOOP 3.0 strap records between 50-100Mb of information in a 24-hour period, or about 100-readings per second, every second you're wearing the device. For reference most other activity trackers that offer 24/7 heart rate will take readings anywhere from once a minute, to once every half-an-hour.

Designed to be worn all the time, WHOOP offers the band hook and clasp in color pallets to match any look and style. We've got our eye on the new black and white splatter strap or the oil slick hook and clasp. The battery lasts about five days, and the charging pack slides over the device while it’s on your wrist, so you won’t have any gaps in your data.

The third generation strap is Bluetooth Low Energy equipped, not only to maintain a connection with the companion app on your phone but can also broadcast live HR data to your head unit or indoor training app like Zwift or TrainerRoad.

On the pulse

Over the course of your day, Whoop distils your HR data into a Strain Score from 0-21, which not only accounts for your pre-work trainer session but also when you're heart rate spiked just before the start of that big presentation you've been working on for months. The built-in gyroscope and accelerometer in the band can automatically detect when you start moving and go to sleep, so there is no need to press play — though the app does allow you to start and stop activities manually, you can track GPS and push activities to Strava too.

Of course, strain is only part of the equation; recovery is of equal importance to your fitness and overall health. The WHOOP strap tracks your resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, and respiratory rate to develop your recovery score and sleep score. Each of these metrics is influenced by factors like exercise, stress, caffeine, alcohol intake, diet, and a host of factors beyond just your time on the bike and what time you went to bed. With the WHOOP strap always keeping track and with the WHOOP Journal in the app, you can log whether or not you followed a plant-based diet, how many coffees or beers your drank, whether or not you felt equipped to take on the day and, see what effect your lifestyle choices have on your sleep and recovery.

(Image credit: Whoop)

With the strap measuring your heart rate, HRV, and respiratory rate as you sleep, when you wake up in the morning, it will also layout not only how long you were asleep but also the amount of time spent in light, REM, and SWS (deep) and the number of times you woke up through the night.

WHOOP can also track your respiratory rate as you sleep, which serves as a decent indicator of whether or not you're about to get sick. When you're healthy, even if you're exhausted and not recovering well, your respiratory rate will remain in a consistent range. If there is a drastic jump, it usually means something is out of equilibrium, and it's a good idea to prioritize rest and maybe to stock up on tissues.

When it comes to accuracy as a sleep tracker, the WHOOP 3.0 strap has been tested against polysomnography by the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences and was within one beat per-minute and respiration per minute of the lab equipment used adhering a clinical sleep study.

While the WHOOP app, both on your phone and or computer, will allow you to dive deep into your heart rate data, the platform also presents it in an easily digestible format.

Analytics

It takes a few weeks of wearing the strap to amass enough data that WHOOP’s algorithm can establish your baselines to provide recommendations on training load and help you walk that razor-thin line between optimal strain and overtraining.

When you open the Strain Coach in the app, it will show you how much strain you can accumulate to ensure that your training is productive without under or overreaching based on your recovery from the previous night.

The Sleep Coach, on the other hand, provides nightly recommendations on when you should go to bed to facilitate the best possible recovery, taking into account sleep and wake times based on your performance goals, recent strain and recovery. Provided you've been wearing the WHOOP Strap long enough to establish baselines; the app will know your Sleep Latency (how long it takes you to fall asleep), and recommend what time you should hit the sack to achieve the rest required to peak, perform or just get by.

(Image credit: Whoop)

The app, available for both iOS and Android, allows you to set up a weekly performance schedule, so you can ensure you're peaking for Zwift Racing League's Tuesday events or your Sunday morning hell ride, and will even send you a push notification to make sure you don't get overly sucked into Netflix and miss your bedtime because you were bing watching Riverdale.

While your daily strain, recovery, and sleep scores offer a snapshot into what's happening inside your body, WHOOP also generates weekly and monthly performance assessments detailing the overall balance of your strain, recovery, and sleep, and quantifying that against entries about alcohol, stress, travel and several other possible entries in the Whoop Journal.

A subscription to the WHOOP app costs as little as $18-per month when you pre-pay an 18-month subscription, and the Whoop 3.0 and strap are included when you sign up.