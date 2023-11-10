Gain unlimited access to the 2024 Tour Down Under on Cyclingnews

(Image credit: Future)

Join Now

The 2024 Tour Down Under will kick off the WorldTour season with the women's event held from January 12-14, directly followed by the men's event from January 16-21. It will take place in and around Adelaide, with many of professional cycling’s best riders starting the new season in the warmth of the Australian summer.

This year’s Tour Down Under is the 24th edition of the men’s race, while the newer women’s event worked its way up to WorldTour level last year and will now be opening the season of top tier racing for a second year.

The Tour Down Under and Women's Tour Down Under will feature the climb that is synonymous with the race - Willunga Hill - as it provides the finale for the women’s race and the penultimate stage for the men’s race, which again finishes on Mount Lofty.

Join Now

Organisers of the 2024 Tour Down Under have announced the first headline rider - Caleb Ewan - who will be racing his first WorldTour race with Jayco-AlUla after returning to the Australian team after a five-year absence.

The block of racing also features the men's Down Under Classic on January 13 - a pre-event criterium which Ewan won while racing with the national team in 2023 - and the women's Down Under Criterium on January 18.

New this year, gravel specialists will compete in the inaugural RADL GRVL, which will run from January 18-20 during the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under and will take place on a mix of sealed and gravel roads around Adelaide.

Women's Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a Cyclingnews subscription, you can enjoy unlimited access to the best reporting from the world of pro cycling as we bring you reports, results, breaking news, transfers, tech, analysis and member exclusives from Road, Track, Cyclocross, Mountain Bike, and Gravel all-year-round from just £49 a year.*

After the Tour Down Under and the Australian summer of cycling, Cyclingnews will have full coverage of the 2024 professional racing season, including the other early-season races, the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, the Spring Classics, the Giro d’Italia and onto the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. Olympic Games, Vuelta a España and the UCI Road World Championships.

For details of our digital subscription offers and frequently asked questions, please visit Why does Cyclingnews have a paywall?

Join Now

Cyclingnews coverage of the 2024 Tour Down Under

Cyclingnews’ Australian Editor Simone Giuliani will be in Adelaide to cover both the men’s and women’s 2024 Tour Down Under.

We will bring you live coverage of each stage with detailed updates, full race reports, photo galleries, exclusive interviews, race analysis and all the new 2024 bike tech as teams show off their new equipment and racing colours.

Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 Tour Down Under schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Location Time (ACDT) Friday January 12, 2024 Women's Tour Down Under stage 1 Hahndorf to Campbelltown 11:10 to 13:52 Saturday January 13, 2024 Women's Tour Down Under stage 2 Glenelg to Stirling 11:10 to 14:23 Row 2 - Cell 0 Men's Down Under Classic City circuit 19:10 to 20:15 Sunday January 14, 2024 Women's Tour Down Under stage 3 Adelaide CBD to Willunga 11:10 to 14:02 Tuesday January 16, 2024 Men's Tour Down Under stage 1 Tanunda to Tanunda 11:10 to 14:53 Wednesday January 17, 2024 Men's Tour Down Under stage 2 Norwood to Lobethal 11:10 to 14:52 Thursday January 18, 2024 Men's Tour Down Under stage 3 Tea Tree Gully to Campbelltown 11:10 to 14:49 Row 7 - Cell 0 Women's Down Under Criterium Victoria Park/Pakapakanthi, Adelaida 19:00 to 20:05 Friday January 19, 2024 Men's Tour Down Under stage 4 Murray Bridge to Port Elliot 11:10 to 14:48 Saturday January 20, 2024 Men's Tour Down Under stage 5 Christies Beach to Willunga Hill 11:10 to 14:31 Sunday January 21, 2024 Men's Tour Down Under stage 6 Unley to Mount Lofty 11:10 to 14:31

(Image credit: Future)

Join Now