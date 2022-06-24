Cube Gravel: There's a new road, and a Nuroad for everyone

While gravel riding has always been around as a discipline, throughout the past decade, as a genre of riding, it has exploded in popularity. In part, this is because technology has allowed manufacturers to really dial in on what's important to a gravel ride. The application of disc brakes on road bikes meant tyres could be widened, and wider tyres could handle lower pressures, which meant more comfort over rough surfaces. Couple this with the rise of tubeless tyre technology and rough surfaces no longer presented a puncture risk.

However, gravel's rise in popularity hasn't only been due to the bike. As more people took up this new discipline on the newly capable bikes, more people began to realise just how enjoyable it is, not least because it was a safer and more fun alternative to riding on the road. With a wide range of terrain to tackle and routes to complete, and a distinct lack of cars buzzing past at too-high speeds, gravel riding has found favour in cyclists of all levels. Total beginners who don't enjoy riding on the roads suddenly have a playground to explore on two wheels. Experienced cyclists can challenge themselves on new ground. Group rides can cater to wider ranges of abilities. Families can ride together. Even the dog can follow along.

By now, it's certain that gravel bikes are here to stay, and there are plenty of good reasons why.

To some people, gravel riding means heading out for an hour piecing together bits of local trail and woodland to explore near their home. To others, it's a four-day bikepacking trip into the wilderness. Some might spend their entire ride off-road miles from civilisation, while others might spend 90 per cent of their ride on smooth tarmac, but detour into the park or the forest, merely for the sake of seeing where it goes. Some people might enjoy the newly forming discipline of gravel racing, while others might simply see it as a social spin with friends.

The point is that gravel is immensely varied, and that means it's open to everyone and anyone who wants to give it a go. With that in mind, it's also affordable and wonderfully accessible. There's no membership fee or license needed. There's no need to join a team, hire a court or pass a test. All you need is a bike, and that's where CUBE Bikes comes in.

Whether you're looking to buy your first bike and want something that can do it all, add a gravel bike to your stable for the extra fun factor, or downsize your current crop into a single, easy-to-maintain, versatile machine, there's no better place to start your search than CUBE.

CUBE's gravel bike is called the Nuroad, and it embodies everything that gravel celebrates. It's versatile and varied in that there's something for everyone. With a starting price of just £999 and a range-topping model at £4599, there's an option for many riders across a vast range of budgets.

Being a gravel bike, the Nuroad is already versatile in that it can ride on road and off road with ease, but Nuroad FE models take this to another level. Mounts, fenders, kickstands and racks are available pre-fitted, adding to the bike's luggage carrying capability and winter-weather friendliness, making them just as perfect for the weekday commute as they are for the weekend group ride.

CUBE Nuroad C:62: Carbon Fibre models

The Nuroad C:62 is the carbon fibre model, designed to go far and go fast. It's available in five different guises. The most affordable option is the Nuroad C:62 Pro, which gets a 11-speed Shimano GRX 600-series groupset, Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 wheels and is priced at £2499.

The Nuroad C:62 Race gets the 800-series GRX groupset, Newmen Evolution SL X.R.25 wheels, at £3099. The Nuroad C:62 SL is specced with SRAM Rival eTap AXS wireless shifting and Newmen Evolution SL X.R.25 wheels at £3599. The range-topping Nuroad C:62 SLT is decked out with SRAM Force eTap AXS wireless shifting and carbon fibre wheels at £4599. All four of those are unisex, while a sole women's only carbon fibre version, called the Nuroad C:62 WS Pro, gets Cube's own GR 2.3 wheels, 600-series GRX groupset and women's-specific saddle for £2049.

CUBE Nuroad: Aluminium models

Among the aluminium models, there is a focus on affordability, versatility and functionality. This range is eight strong, and is topped by the Nuroad Race FE, which comprises a GRX 800-series 2x11-speed groupset and Cube's GR 2.3 wheels, along with the addition of a rear rack, integrated fenders, lights and a kickstand for £2049.

Below this is the Nuroad Race, which gets the same spec as above, but without the added extras, at a price of £1749. Next is the Nuroad EX, which keeps things simple with a 1x11-speed groupset at the GRX 600-series level. The same GR 2.3 wheels are fitted, and the price is set at £1649.

Next up is the Nuroad Pro, Nuroad Pro FE and women's Nuroad WS. All three are fitted with 2x10-speed Shimano GRX groupsets, mechanical disc brakes and GR 2.3 wheels. The Pro and WS are priced at £1249, while the Pro FE is £100 more due to the addition of the rack, fenders, lights and kickstand.

At the entry-level price point, there are the Nuroad and the Nuroad FE. Here, you get a 2x8-speed Shimano Claris groupset, mechanical disc brakes and the same Cube GR 2.3 wheels. The FE gets the same rack, fenders, lights and kickstand for £1099, while the most affordable model in the range is priced at £999.

You can view all of Cube's Nuroad models at Cube.eu.