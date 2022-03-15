Danilith Nokere Koerse voor Dames 2022
How to watch Nokere Koerse – Spring Classics live TV and streamingMerlier, Kopecky, Ackermann, Wiebes, Vanmarcke, Brown take on the Nokereberg on Wednesday
Organisers make changes to Danilith Nokere Koerse route in 2022Shape of the women's and men's races will change between Deinze and Nokereberg
Danilith Nokere Koerse promise live TV of women's race and equal prize money in 2022Women to race for prize pool of €20,500 as organisers aim to step up to Women's WorldTour in future
Danilith Nokere Koerse voor Dames 202216 March 2022 | Nokere | 1.Pro
Elite Women | Deinze - Nokere2022-03-16 124km
Danilith Nokere Koerse triples women’s prize fund to reach parity with men’s race
By Daniel Benson published
News 'We are rewarding the women equally for their performance' say organisers
Nokere Koerse hoping to limit financial losses from COVID-19
By Cyclingnews published
News Belgian race reveals finances, hopes to lose only €50,000
Brown takes confidence after second place in Danilith Nokere Koerse'I can really feel my Classics form building now' says Australian