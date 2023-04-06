Raleigh's Trace e-Bike: The solution to your urban travel needs

If you're tired of dealing with the hassles of commuting to work and running errands in the city via public transport and car, then Raleigh might just have the answer. The brand's new Trace electric bike, which could be the perfect solution for all your urban travel needs.

Weighing in at just 16.5kg, the Trace is Raleigh's lightest electric bike yet, making it easy to manoeuvre and carry around. But don't let its lightweight frame fool you – Trace still packs a punch with a hidden 250Wh battery that can take you up to 50 miles on a single charge.

It means you can get where you need to go without breaking a sweat, making the daily commute a breeze, and no worrying about running flat.

The convenience doesn't stop there, however. Trace comes with a Bluetooth-connectable app that acts as a triple threat – a satnav, a journey overview, and a security tracker in case someone steals your bike. This handy app makes it easy to plan your route, keep track of your progress, and keep your bike safe and secure.

There's plenty to like about Trace, then, but why spend £2,199 on a new bike when you can bus or tube it, or even drive, around the city?

Well, for starters it's financially smarter. With Trace you'll save money on daily tickets – or fuel and parking costs – in the long run, and you won't have to worry about getting stuck in traffic jams, waiting on delayed trains, or finding a parking space.

Trace doesn’t produce polluting gases, helping to reduce your carbon footprint and make the world a cleaner, greener place. And let's not forget the physical and mental benefits of cycling – it's a great way to connect with nature, get your exercise, and clear your mind.

Even putting aside the benefits of beating the traffic during the commute, an early morning ride can leave you feeling refreshed and energised to start your day.

Trace comes in two stylish colour options – Blue and Copper – and will set you back a very reasonable £2,199. If you live in a city then it's a perfect choice for anyone who values quality, convenience, style, and sustainability.

