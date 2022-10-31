Train on the world’s greatest cycling routes with FulGaz

We all have our favourite cycling routes, those we return to again and again because they’re close to home, familiar and make monitoring weekly fluctuations in our performance a breeze. Convenience comes at a cost, however, because the problem with knowing every bend, pothole and incline on your ride can make things a little, well, samey.

Luckily, FulGaz can bring some much-needed variety to your training routine. Thanks to this state-of-the-art indoor cycling app, you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home to experience the most exhilarating, challenging and scenic bike rides on the planet. The FulGaz app gives you access to over 1,500 routes from more than 40 countries, presenting them in stunning 4K video to provide an immersive experience that’s as close to the real thing as you can get on your smart turbo trainer, and that can only help to make you a better cyclist.

FulGaz features routes to suit riders of any ability, whether you want to cycle up Englands Boxhill or Ranmore common, ride over San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, or test yourself against the brutal slopes of Alpe d’Huez, one of the most iconic summits in the Tour de France. FulGaz also boasts numerous routes exclusive to the app, including official IRONMAN courses and challenging Haute Route climbs.

Personalise your avatar to match your real-life look (Image credit: FulGaz)

The easy-to-use app allows you to select courses based on country, duration, distance, elevation gains and toughness, meaning you can pick the route that’s right for you – and, of course, how you’re feeling on a particular day.

But FulGaz isn’t just about bringing some sunshine into your life as winter draws in. The app supports Wahoo, Tacx, Saris, 4iii, Elite, Stages, Xplova, Wattbike and Zycle hardware, and is designed to improve your training experience, whatever your level. Whether you’re a dedicated cyclist or triathlete working towards an epic challenge like a gran fondo, an Haute Route or an Ironman, or a less experienced rider simply looking to get better in the saddle, FulGaz has got you covered.

For relative newcomers to the sport, FulGaz is a great way to get a feel for a proper training schedule and the experience of riding in a road race. FulGaz also features an extensive library of world-class training programmes and makes it easy to upload .zwo files or import workouts from TrainingPeaks or Today’s Plan. Any data you record during your favourite routes is then synced back to your training platform of choice, so you (or your coach if you have one) can stay on top of your progress.

WorldTour rider, Brodie Chapman, mastering key climbs ahead of the Vuelta (Image credit: FulGaz)

Better still, using FulGaz doesn’t have to be an individual pursuit. It's easy to set up a private group on any FulGaz route, meaning you can train, ride or race with your friends remotely. Meanwhile, the new avatar feature (opens in new tab) - available in the latest app releases for iOS, macOS, Apple TV and Windows - allows you to create your own fully customisable virtual rider. You can watch your avatar eat up the miles in the Avatar Rides channel, and even race against them head-to-head.

And finally, because every course in the FulGaz ecosystem is based on a real-world route, you can use the app as a tool for reconnaissance ahead of that big race in your diary. This is a reason why many pro-riders and Olympians include FulGaz in their training arsenal for major sporting events. FulGaz adds new rides and gran fondos to the app every single week, so the collection grows year-round and allows you to explore the world, rain hail or shine.

So why settle for venturing out on those same old routes again and again when FulGaz can bring the world’s most incredible bike rides directly into your home?

A FulGaz subscription costs €10.99 a month or €97.99 a year. A 30-day free trial, no credit card required, is available using the promotional code 30DAYCYCLINGNEWS.

Visit FulGaz.com (opens in new tab) for more information.