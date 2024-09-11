Sleep better, ride faster: How doing less could make you faster

By
published

Is sleep the easiest performance enhancement that we too often overlook?

Sleep
(Image credit: Future)

As the adage goes, you don’t get fitter from training, you get fitter from recovering from the training, and a crucial part of any good recovery regime is high-quality sleep. With the latest range of wearable tech able to track your sleep, it has never been easier to monitor the amount of sleep you get. To help explain how crucial sleep is in performance we caught up with Kristen Holmes, Principal Scientist at Whoop and a specialist on human performance. 

For a lot of us, an area that we could all benefit from improving is the amount the quality of sleep we are routinely getting. Along with training and diet, sleep is one of the cornerstones of any good structured training. Understanding how to increase sleep and the benefits it can bring is the first step in unlocking the performance gains that optimised sleep can bring. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alex Hunt