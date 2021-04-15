rh+ Woman Road series

Comfort and performance are at the forefront of the new designs presented in rh+’s Road Woman 2021 Sprint-Summer collection. Crafted with high-tech fabrics built for lightness and breathability for the best-ever riding experience, the Italian-inspired designs are stylish and good-looking, having been created in partnership with rh+’s sister company, ISA Spa. With an eye for stylish trends, ISA Spa also produces ski wear, beachwear, and accessories for some of the most important fashion brands in the world. ISA Spa’s partnership with rh+ gives them a distinct advantage over any other sporting brands because of their ability to see one year into the future of fashion trends via the exclusive scope of ISA Spa.

The Woman Road line-up begins at the top with a number of stylish and comfortable tops. Evolving from the Elite Jersey is the form-fitting Elite Evo W Jersey. From the top of rh+’s line, the new jersey is both elegant and detailed, with an Italian style made by the combination of elastic and soft fabrics. Designed with printed sides and a left shoulder made with Micro Mesh fabrics, it’s the detail that makes the difference. Three back pockets plus one zipped pocket make the Elite Evo W Jersey perfect for spring and summer riding.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: rh+) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: rh+) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: rh+)

The Stripes W Jersey is sophisticated and elegant, with Italian-design features on top of the performance features hidden beneath. The new ECO Biomorphic Dry Skin Adaptive Stretch, made from light and breathable recycled yarn, is one of a mix of fabrics that make the jersey light and technical, especially for riding in the heat. Pre-shaped fitting moulded out of the natural riding position increases overall comfort, even on the hottest days thanks to Biomorphic Dry-Tech Adaptive Stretch Panels and Ultra-Light Mesh insert in the back of the Stripes W Jersey.

With a special neck design and feminine-fitting, the Fashion W Jersey is the most stylish of the bunch. Made with the new Morphic Aero Tech II Natural Stretch fabric, the jersey is light, stretchable, and includes thermoregulation and fast-drying features which add to the performance of the already-stylish package. The new Morphic Aero Mesh fabric under the sleeves allows for fast evaporation of body moisture, wicking away sweat from the skin, and eliminating that wet feeling of riding in the heat and humidity.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: rh+) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: rh+)

The Volata W Bibshort is designed specifically for women with performance and endurance in mind. Biomorphic Micro Fresh Adaptive Stretch fabric makes for pleasant compression and perfect fitting, while Ultra Aero Mesh fabric prevents any painful compression or rubbing in the chest. Compression on the leg is set higher up with the bottom leg gripper and is made with breathable Ultra-Aero Mesh fabric. The Summus pad, by Elastic Interface, includes three different densities and is a benchmark for comfort on the saddle.

For a woman’s fit and performance-focused wear, the Elite W Short is built for breathability, comfort, and support in the saddle. The new Biomorphic Micro-Fresh Adaptive Stretch fabric stretches to ensure the best fit and ideal muscle compression, adding support and comfort to the stylish shorts. As with the Volata W Bibshort, the Summus Woman pad features the Hybrid Cell System with a 200 km/m3 density, perfect for long summer rides.

The rh+ Woman Road collection is tailor-made to fit the needs of female road cyclists looking for Italian style and form-fitting kit made with high-tech fabrics for comfort and breathability. The full line-up includes jerseys and shorts made for performance-minded women looking for the perfect balance between Italian style, elegance, support, and form-fitting fabrics for the ultimate riding experience.

You can find the rh+ Woman Road on their website, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram at @rhthelookofsport.