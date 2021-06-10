rh+ Super Light Project

The Super Light Project brings the latest technology from the Spring and Summer 2021 collection to the female collection at rh+. Italian style shines through every piece of the rh+ collection, with the same technical capabilities as ever. After the launch of the Men’s Spring and Summer 2021 collection, success was immediate. The new Biomorphic Ultra-Light material blends fabric research, lightness, technical performances, style, and design. The Super Light Project is designed for women with female fitting, colours, and prints, all with the best expression of rh+’s technological DNA.

Lightness is at the forefront of cycling – whether it’s the frame, wheels, handlebars, or even a bottle cage, cyclists are always looking to save weight. When it comes to clothing, finding the perfect balance between lightweight and performance can be difficult. Of course, you want to stay cool in the summer with a light jersey. But you also want a kit that is performance-fitted, breathable, and stylish. rh+ has the answer is the Super Light Project for women.

(Image credit: rh+)

The new Super Light jersey was developed for the hottest days, and aero-fitted for maximum speed and performance. Weighing in at 74 grams (size S), the Super Light jersey is on average 50 per cent lighter than other jerseys in the rh+ collection. Using rh+’s technological DNA, the essential jersey is light and evolved, made with the new Biomorphic Ultra-Light Adaptive Stretch fabric, the best material for hot summer days. Without sacrificing breathability and thermal comfort features, the Super Light jersey ensures the best thermoregulation on climbs, in order to remove excess body heat without wasting energy, and drying as quickly as possible on the next downhill.

(Image credit: rh+)

To further increase the jersey’s lightness and breathability, rh+ have placed the new Micro Mesh super light fabric under the sleeves and in the back of the pockets. The jersey is even pre-shaped to fit the cyclist’s riding position, and made with SLIM Fit construction with bonded end sleeve. Ultra-light mesh is built into the inside and underside of the rear pockets, as well as under the sleeves, to further increase the jersey’s breathability. If you’re looking for a high performance, summer climbing jersey, look no further than the Super Light jersey from rh+.

This summer, look for the new Super Light Project from rh+. These women’s specific jersey are crafted with the latest rh+ fabric DNA technology, Italian-styled, and made for lightness and performance.

Save weight, ride lighter!

(Image credit: rh+)

You can find the rh+ Woman Super Light Project Collection on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram at rhthelookofsport.

