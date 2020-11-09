rh+ Polartec® Alpha® jacket offers breathable warmth for fall and winter riding

As the reality of winter sets in, cyclists turn to their closets in search of something warm, comfortable, and lightweight. Few options fulfil this trio of needs – regular winter jackets are far too bulky, long sleeve jerseys aren’t quite warm enough, and while some options will keep you warm, they fit like a parachute once you finally get it on.

In comes rh+, the first brand to bring Polartec® Alpha® technology to cycling apparel in their 2014 winter collection. The new rh+ Polartec® Alpha® jacket is part of their 2020 Fall-Winter Collection, and sports the high-tech Polartec® Alpha® insulation system which has turned into a must for their cold-weather jackets. Warm, lightweight and breathable, the jacket is perfect for winter hill reps, endurance rides, and rainy commutes.

New AD Biomorphic Light ID Gold Biomorphic Dual Cell fabrics provide warmth without the weight and bulk of traditional fabrics. This also makes it easier to roll up and store the jacket if the sun comes out and the roads dry up. But even when the temperature begins to climb, the rh+ Polartec® Alpha® jacket offers an all-encompassing insulation system that will keep you warm when it’s cold, and cool when it’s hot. The jacket insulates when wet, trapping valuable heat in, while also keeping water out. If you do work up a sweat, the Polartec® Alpha® jacket will begin to breathe – ensuring a small amount of airflow inside the fabrics that draws moisture away – keeping body temperature in the comfort zone during a high-intensity effort.

Polartec® Alpha® technology will not only keep you warm but also dry – as many of us know, ‘cold and wet’ is the worst winter weather combination. The rh+ Polartec® Alpha® jacket is wind resistant, and insulates when wet, thanks to its fabric technology. This jacket won’t be flopping around in the wind like a parachute, or left soaking wet like socks after a river crossing. It dries quickly to minimize heat loss, and fits to form using a Grip Fit Xlight waist gripper with anti-slip inner silicone for both men and women.

The Logo Alpha Padded Jacket (Men) offers additional cuffs and a shaped neck to ensure the best fit for performance. For the best combination of style and highly technical fabrics, featuring Polartec® Alpha®, you can go with the New Flap Alpha Padded W Jacket (Women) which includes a waterproof rear pocket fabric for extra lower back warmth and protection from wet roads.

Both jacket options fit to form using anatomic pre-shaped SLIM Fit construction, and are full zip pieces with a customized self-locking camlock. Anyone who has ever tried to put on a jacket in the cold knows the importance of a good zipper design. On the back of each jacket are three rear cargo pockets, plus a rear zipped pocket to keep your valuables clean and dry. Reflective applications on the jackets make the wearer more visible to drivers on the open road, adding another layer of protection against the elements of winter.

Overall, the rh+ Polartec® Alpha® jacket is perfect for performance cyclists in need of a warm and breathable layer perfect for the winter months.

You can find the rh+ Polartec® Alpha® jacket available in the rh+ 2020 Fall-Winter Collection. Don’t let the cold stop you, choose rh+ Polartec® Alpha® jackets.