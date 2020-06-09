rh+ combines weight, ventilation and aerodynamics for its 2020 road helmets

Following on from the launch of the new Super Light Project jersey collection, rh+ returns with the launch of its new helmet collections; AIR XTRM & Z2in1.

The new range of helmets have been designed following the rules of aerodynamics, but also with a focus on ventilation and weight. The new range aims to please all enthusiast riders who are in the market for a high-performance helmet with a focus on weight, comfort and ventilation. rh+, using its experience from working with professional teams such as pro continental outfit Wanty Group Gobert and Alberto Contador's foundation team.

(Image credit: rh+)

The all-new AIR XTRM is a road performance helmet sitting at the top of the rh+ helmet range with a focus on ventilation. The helmet is a low profile design with 14 forward-facing vents for maximum airflow. Fit is taken care of with the evolution of the Power-Fit 2 fitting system, given an even slimmer design and enhanced support to provide more stability. The fit system provides three levels of vertical adjustment along with an almost-infinite horizontal adjustment to ensure the perfect fit. The sleek Italian style makes the low profile helmet perfect for long days on the bike where comfort, ventilation and aerodynamics are your concerns.

(Image credit: rh+)

Often an area overlooked by manufacturers, but not so in this case, there is an all-new strap design with straps made from a structured mesh that allows your skin to breathe and not cause discomfort. rh+ has also taken care of visibility with reflective detailing throughout to improve low-light safety. Helmets with a lightweight design can often wear unnecessarily quickly due to the materials used in manufacture, but for the new AIR XTRM, rh+ has used an in-moulded polycarbonate shell which increases the helmet's strength while also making the helmet less susceptible to abrasions caused by wear and tear.

(Image credit: rh+)

The second helmet announced as part of the 2020 range is the new Z2in1. One of the lightest helmets available on the market, the Z2in1 prioritises comfort and ventilation, and features many of the same design technologies as the AIR XTRM, including the polycarbonate shell, the Power FIT 2 system, and reflective details to aid with visibility. Both helmets also feature removable and washable anallergic 3D printed padding that wicks sweat away.

The styling of the Z2in1 is more casual than that of the AIR XTRM so it will appeal to a broad market. It features a removable visor and, when removed, the Z2In1 wouldn’t look out of place in a fast-paced bunch ride or race, yet with the visor fitted it adds the practicality and function for off-road, casual or commuter use.