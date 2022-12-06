Porsche was so impressed by this electric bike brand’s tech that it bought the company

Greyp makes a small range of electric bikes, including two models which it calls its eSUVs. They’re designed as do-it-all electric bikes that are as capable for commuting as for multi-day treks and leisure rides, both on road and on gravel trails and include features like an integrated rack and lighting and a high capacity battery.

Most electric bikes are designed with the electric power as a bolt-on to a conventional bike, which is hardly surprising as they’re designed and built by pedal power bike brands. But Greyp’s founders come from a performance automotive background and entered electric bike design with a clean sheet of paper, which has allowed them to develop a much more integrated solution.

Greyp's bikes have a built-in control centre with an eSIM (Image credit: Greyp)

The heart of Greyp’s T5.2 eSUV bike (opens in new tab) is its always-on connectivity, with an in-built eSIM that transmits data over the T-Mobile network to Greyp’s e-bike app. You can use this as a smart dashboard for your bike or use the central intelligence unit display built into the eSUV’s handlebar which gives you a subset of the same data via its 3 inch screen.

The Greyp phone app gives you even more data and can be used as a dashboard as you ride (Image credit: Greyp)

The Greyp phone app lets you plan out your ride and gives you turn-by-turn navigation. You can also hook up to a heart rate monitor to customise assistance levels based on your fitness goals. The app provides information as you ride, like speed, distance, ride time, pedalling cadence and the all-important battery level.

Not that battery capacity is an issue with the Greyp eSUV. It’s got a high capacity 700Wh removable battery integrated into the down tube that gives you one of the longest ranges in its class. It drives a centrally mounted custom 250 watt motor with 90Nm of torque that, like all electric bike motors, provides extra power as you pedal, up to the mandatory 25kph cut-off.

Always-on cameras give you front and rear video recording (Image credit: Greyp)

Another neat feature is the integrated cameras front and rear, which continuously record as you ride, so you’ll never miss anything, have a record of the last 30 minutes of your ride and can edit and share your ride images and video.

The in-built SIM also means that you can keep tabs on your bike when you’re not riding. You can check its status, find where you’ve left it if you forget or it goes astray, activate the cameras and immobilise it, all via the app.

High quality spec

The Greyp T5 eSUV bike comes in two specs, both with the same alloy frame with a downswept top tube that merges neatly into the seat stays.

The range-topping Greyp T5.2 has a premium spec Rockshox 35 Gold RL fork with 100mm of travel, a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed groupset with a wide range 11-50 tooth cassette, Formula Cura hydraulic disc brakes with a 203mm front and 180mm rear rotor for plenty of stopping power and Boost 700c wheels with Schwalbe G-One Allround 2.25” tyres.

It’s fitted out with a custom rear rack which lets you fit panniers from Ortlieb, the premium bike luggage manufacturer. There are Busch and Muller front and rear lights that are powered by the central battery.

Bought by Porsche

Greyp (opens in new tab) was founded in Croatia in 2016 and launched its first bike in August of that year. Since then it has expanded its range and won a Gold Award at Eurobike for the best electric mountain bike in 2019.

The T5 eSUV bikes were launched in July 2021 and in November 2021 Porsche bought a majority shareholding in Greyp, with the aim to expand the company and its micromobility offering.

Alongside the eSUV models, Greyp also sells stylish hardtail and full suspension mountain bikes with a range of spec levels.

Now available to test ride and buy in the UK

(Image credit: Greyp)

The Greyp T5.2 eSUV e-bike is available in three sizes to suit riders from 163cm to 197cm in height and is priced at £4,900 in the UK.

Greyp electric bikes have been launched by Ride St Albans (opens in new tab), which is the UK Distributor and main dealer for the Greyp brand. If you want to see the Greyp e-bike range for yourself, learn more from the shop’s staff and maybe even take a demo ride on one of the bikes along with one of its Greyp ambassadors, you can contact Ride St Albans on 01727 614778.