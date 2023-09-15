New CADEX Amp saddle: an impressive addition to CADEX’s range of performance saddles

CADEX has just launched the Amp saddle, which offers the clever tech of its Boost saddle to a wider audience, with a design that’s likely to appeal to even more performance cyclists.

The CADEX Amp is the preferred saddle of Michael Matthews and other members of the Jayco AlUla WorldTour pro team. CADEX aims for “the pursuit of the pinnacle product”, with a design that’s premium and uncompromising in its performance and calls its new Amp saddle Performance Amplified.

The Amp is designed to work well for a broader range of riders, with comfortable support and compliance and a crowned shape that drops away quickly at the wings to offer more pedalling space. The rear curve design promotes a powerful and efficient riding position. The new saddle is also super-lightweight at 129g.

The CADEX Amp saddle’s top surface incorporates the brand’s highly elastic Particle Flow padding, which is placed in two pockets under the sitbones and helps to distribute your weight over a wider seating area and reduce saddle pressure. The Lightweight Reactive Foam padding covering the top surface has maximum rebound and vibration damping for excellent comfort.

CADEX's Advanced Forge Composite Technology allows it to produce a very light saddle base (Image credit: CADEX )

The Amp saddle’s design incorporates an integrated carbon base and rails. This is formed using CADEX’s Advanced Forge Composite Technology, which uses lightweight SMC carbon and a high pressure injection moulding process to form the two piece all-carbon saddle base.

It’s a design feature that’s unique to CADEX’s Amp and Boost saddles and significantly increases compliance with no loss in efficiency.

Designed for comfort and support in an aero position

The upward curve to the rear of the saddle helps support a planted aero ride position (Image credit: CADEX )

The new Amp has been shaped with an upward curve to the back of its top surface which is designed to allow you to push back when riding for greater ischial comfort and a more aero tucked position.

Meanwhile, a large central cut-out helps to increase soft tissue comfort. The Amp has a steeper drop at the wings than the Boost saddle and these are more flexible. Along with a smooth-edged truncated nose, this helps to avoid inner thigh rub and offers more riders the opportunity for smoother pedalling and optimised power transfer.

CADEX has also designed the carbon rails on its Amp and Boost saddles so that they meet the base of the saddle away from the main seated area, which avoids pressure points and again increases comfort. It calls this its integrated rail design and it also helps to dissipate road vibrations.

Michael Matthews and other Jayco AlUla riders choose the Amp saddle (Image credit: CADEX)

Dimension-wise the CADEX Amp saddle is 145mm wide, slightly narrower than the Boost saddle’s 149mm, and it is 245mm long. The saddle rails are 9mm wide and the saddle’s stack height is 44mm. Its 129g weight makes it one of the lightest saddles that you can buy.

We’re looking forward to testing the new CADEX Amp saddle. When we reviewed the CADEX Boost saddle back in 2020, we gave it a 4.5 star rating and commented on the locked-in riding position and immensely comfortable padding.

The new CADEX Amp saddle’s redefined shape and its shared technology offers an alternative to the Boost saddle and increases the appeal of CADEX’s saddles to an even wider audience of riders.

Take a look at CADEX’s site for more details of the new Amp saddle.