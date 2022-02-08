Join the INEOS Grenadiers training camp with Zwift

With the dark cold January days now behind us, we've all got an eye on the warmer months ahead. Whether that's planning an upcoming race season, thinking about entering a big fondo or just simply longing for some warmer weather where you can ride with the sun on your back.

If you have goals, events or targets for the year ahead, or simply want to get fitter and faster, the best way to achieve them is to train, and what better way to motivate yourself than to train with some of the best cyclists on the planet? Thanks to Zwift, you can now do just that by joining the INEOS Grenadiers Virtual Training Camp.

The training camp is already underway - it started on 24th January - but you can still join in, with live events still taking place and on-demand workouts available at any time. See your fitness flourish as winter turns to spring, and be ready to smash your goals perfectly in time for the warm weather to arrive.

With over 1000 structured workouts, Zwift has always been a great platform to reach your goals through preprogrammed training plans such as the FTP Builder, Zwift Academy and more, but with the INEOS Grenadiers Training Camp, the social motivator will be turned up to the max as you ride alongside thousands of like-minded athletes, as well as pro riders from the team in workouts tailored to their strengths. Alternatively, if you prefer, you can ride any of the workouts on-demand in your own time.

Whatever your choice, you can be sure you'll be in for a tough but rewarding ride, as these are some of the go-to sessions for the likes of Olympic gold medallists Richard Carapaz and Tom Pidcock, Tour de France winners Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart, TT powerhouse Filippo Ganna and more.

(Image credit: Zwift)

The Thomas: This session from the Welsh Tour de France winner will develop your climbing ability with spiked efforts above threshold.

The Bernal: This workout from the team's other Tour winner, Egan Bernal, will focus your cadence and power in an over-under session, further developing your threshold with minimal recovery between.

The Carapaz: The Olympic road race winner, Richard Carapaz, devised a session that will improve your ability to attack, attack again, then attack again.

The Rowe: Super domestique, Luke Rowe, will help to develop your resolve with a workout that challenges your ability to recover

The Ganna: Time Trial world champion, Filippo Ganna, will put you through a Vo2 max workout to test your ability to go hard.

The van Baarle: Developing your ability to 'snap', this high-force workout from Dylan van Baarle will help you form - and maintain - breakaways.

The Geoghegan Hart: Repeated threshold efforts are on the menu with this session from the Giro d'Italia winner

The Kwiatkowski: You've done the work, now finish it off with a win, by learning how to sprint with the Polish former world champion.

The Pidcock: These anaerobic capacity intervals from British prodigy Tom Pidcock will develop your ability to surge above threshold without blowing up.

The Swift: Another high force workout from the British national champion, Ben Swift, will develop your ability to provide explosive power at the end of a race.

Cafe Ride: With your target event getting closer, the final week of the training plan will afford some rest and recovery. This cafe ride will allow our body to do just that, whilst still being active.

Pre-Race Warm-Up: If you're planning a Zwift race as your target event, use this 20-minute warm up to get to the startline in perfect form.

(Image credit: Zwift)

Complete all sessions and you'll be a well-rounded athlete with improvements across your entire power curve. You'll also unlock all three exclusive items of INEOS Grenadiers training kit for your Zwift avatar, with socks, a jersey, and an INEOS Grenadiers cap to round off a job well done when you complete the set.

But wait, there's more. In addition to the training plan, the opportunity to ride with the pros and the free exclusive unlockable kit, Zwift is lifting the lid on World Tour winter training camps with a host of content products in collaboration with the team. Get a behind the scenes look at life at INEOS Grenadiers, hear straight from the athletes and the coaches about what goes on, and receive insight from the team in weekly emails, and tune in to the Zwift PowerUp podcast, hosted by former pro (and Luke Rowe's brother) Matt Rowe.

