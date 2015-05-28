Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay start list
Start list as of May 27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|2
|Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
|3
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|4
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|5
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing
|6
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) CCB Racing
|7
|Chad Young (USA) CCB Racing
|8
|Ben Andrew (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
|9
|Anthony Barrette (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
|10
|Shawn Clarke (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
|11
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
|12
|Émile Jean (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
|13
|Sébastien Cossette (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
|14
|Darren Matthews (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
|15
|Gevan Samuel (Tto) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|16
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|17
|Dominique Mayho (Ber) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|18
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|19
|Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|20
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|21
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|22
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Mattieu Jeannes (Fra) Velo Select
|29
|Étienne Moreau (Can) Velo Select
|30
|William Blackburn (Can) Velo Select
|31
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Velo Select
|32
|Edward Greene (Rsa) Velo Select
|33
|Ugo Lapierre (Can) Velo Select
|34
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Velo Select
|35
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|36
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|37
|Alexander Ray (Nzl) Silber Pro Cycling
|38
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|39
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|40
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|41
|Derrick St-John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|42
|Todd Buschkuel (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
|43
|Nick Woods (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
|44
|Nick Miller (Nzl) Down Under Pro Team
|45
|Sam Volkers (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
|46
|Stuart Mulhern (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
|47
|Rys Gallett (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
|48
|Liam Hill (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
|49
|Samuel Horgan (Nzl) Budget Forklifts
|50
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|51
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|52
|Jacob Kauffman (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|53
|Josh Berry (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|54
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|55
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|56
|Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|57
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|58
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|59
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|60
|Gavi Epstein (Can) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|61
|Christopher Drew (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|62
|James LaBerge (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
|63
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transport Lacombe
|64
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transport Lacombe
|65
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transport Lacombe
|66
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe
|67
|Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transport Lacombe
|68
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Transport Lacombe
|69
|Yohan Patry (Can) Transport Lacombe
|70
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR
|71
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Esp) Enteja MMR
|72
|William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Enteja MMR
|73
|Israel Nuño Argüelles (Esp) Enteja MMR
|74
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Esp) Enteja MMR
|75
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Enteja MMR
|76
|Adderlyn Felix Cruz Colon (Dom) Enteja MMR
|77
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|78
|Anton Varabel (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|79
|Julien Gagné (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|80
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|81
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|82
|Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|83
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|84
|Alec Cowan (Can) NCCH
|85
|Ed Walsh (Can) NCCH
|86
|Jack Burke (Can) NCCH
|87
|Brandon Etzl (Can) NCCH
|88
|Yuri Hrycaj (Can) NCCH
|89
|David Drouin (Can) NCCH
|90
|Derrek Ivey (Can) NCCH
