Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay start list

Start list as of May 27

Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay start list as of May 27

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
2Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
3Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
4Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
5Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing
6Samuel O'Keefe (USA) CCB Racing
7Chad Young (USA) CCB Racing
8Ben Andrew (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
9Anthony Barrette (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
10Shawn Clarke (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
11Robert Hargrove (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
12Émile Jean (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
13Sébastien Cossette (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
14Darren Matthews (Can) Santé Universelle Marin Bikes
15Gevan Samuel (Tto) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
16Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
17Dominique Mayho (Ber) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
18Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
19Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
20Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
21Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
22Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Mattieu Jeannes (Fra) Velo Select
29Étienne Moreau (Can) Velo Select
30William Blackburn (Can) Velo Select
31Benjamin Martel (Can) Velo Select
32Edward Greene (Rsa) Velo Select
33Ugo Lapierre (Can) Velo Select
34Cameron McPhaden (Can) Velo Select
35Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
36Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
37Alexander Ray (Nzl) Silber Pro Cycling
38Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
39Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
40Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
41Derrick St-John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
42Todd Buschkuel (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
43Nick Woods (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
44Nick Miller (Nzl) Down Under Pro Team
45Sam Volkers (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
46Stuart Mulhern (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
47Rys Gallett (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
48Liam Hill (Aus) Down Under Pro Team
49Samuel Horgan (Nzl) Budget Forklifts
50Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts
51Brendan Canty (Aus) Budget Forklifts
52Jacob Kauffman (Aus) Budget Forklifts
53Josh Berry (Aus) Budget Forklifts
54Scott Sunderland (Aus) Budget Forklifts
55Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Budget Forklifts
56Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
57Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
58Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
59Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
60Gavi Epstein (Can) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
61Christopher Drew (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
62James LaBerge (USA) Champion System Stan's NoTubes
63Stephen Keeping (Can) Transport Lacombe
64Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transport Lacombe
65Alexis Cartier (Can) Transport Lacombe
66Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe
67Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transport Lacombe
68Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Transport Lacombe
69Yohan Patry (Can) Transport Lacombe
70Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Enteja MMR
71Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Esp) Enteja MMR
72William De Jesus Guzman Rosario (Dom) Enteja MMR
73Israel Nuño Argüelles (Esp) Enteja MMR
74Ruben Menendez Velasco (Esp) Enteja MMR
75Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Enteja MMR
76Adderlyn Felix Cruz Colon (Dom) Enteja MMR
77Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
78Anton Varabel (Can) Garneau Quebecor
79Julien Gagné (Can) Garneau Quebecor
80Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
81Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
82Jason Lowndes (Can) Garneau Quebecor
83Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
84Alec Cowan (Can) NCCH
85Ed Walsh (Can) NCCH
86Jack Burke (Can) NCCH
87Brandon Etzl (Can) NCCH
88Yuri Hrycaj (Can) NCCH
89David Drouin (Can) NCCH
90Derrek Ivey (Can) NCCH