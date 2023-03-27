Gallery: The most striking images from Gent-Wevelgem 2023

By Patrick Fletcher
 published

Severe weather and a savage two-man attack made Gent-Wevelgem a unique spectacle of the Spring Classics

Wout van Aert at Gent-Wevelgem 2023
(Image credit: Chris Auld)

On Sunday, it was estimated that for each square metre of West Flanders, there fell up to 20 litres of rain. 176 riders set off from Ypres just before 11am and 98 of them arrived in Wevelgem six hours later, sodden, shivering, and searching for team buses and the hot showers within. 

The rain didn't hammer down at any point during Gent-Wevelgem - this wasn't a lashing or a bucketing - but it was relentless. From start to finish, it came and it came and it came. Gore-Tex was ground down and forced to give way, and so was nearly half the field.

Those who did make it to Wevelgem betrayed every inch of their ordeal. Vacant gazes seeped from mud-caked faces, arms shivered, and teeth chattered. The team buses lay the other side of an obligatory media zone, with most riding straight through and ignoring our calls for interviews - no hard feelings there. 

When the top three eventually came through after the podium ceremony, they were wrapped up in hats and jackets - Sep Vanmarcke even had a heat pack stuffed down his back - but they were still cold to the core. 

The winner Christophe Laporte could barely get his words out, while his teammate Wout van Aert was handed a rattle and got it going without even trying. 

On the road, it had been a day of suffering, pain, disappointment, and - for that Jumbo-Visma duo - jubilation. The emotions were all captured by the experienced pro cycling photographer Chris Auld (opens in new tab), whose shots you can enjoy in all their full-width glory below. 

Bunting in preparation for the 2023 edition of Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jerseys line the streets of Ypres to set the scene for Gent-Wevelgem

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The races sets off from the striking Menin Gate

The peloton in the early rainy kilometres of Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The constant rain made for slippery roads

The peloton on one of the early secteurs of Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The peloton pass by a member of the fan club for AG2R's Stan Dewulf

The muddy faces of Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The riders were soaked through and caked in mud

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

More mud and more misery

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The breakaway hits the Kemmelberg - the race's iconic climb

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Dangerous moves fly on the gravel Plugstreets

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Fabio Jakobsen attacks on the gravel but is caught in no man's land

Wout van Aert and Christophe Laporte on their breakaway attack at Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The defining moment - Van Aert and Laporte attack on the second ascent of the Kemmelberg

Wout van Aert at Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The pair combine for 50km and are never seen again

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mikkel Bjerg fights with the Kemmelberg

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Stefan Kung was in just as much pain

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

And so was Caleb Ewan

Wout van Aert attacking on the Kemmelberg at Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van Aert and Laporte come round for the third and final Kemmelberg ascent

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van Aert was so strong he started to drop his teammate

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Laporte clings on for dear life

The chase group on the Kemmelberg at Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Too little too late in the chase

Wout van Aert and Christophe Laporte on the attack at Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van Aert and Laporte pass back through the Menin Gate, the portal to the run-in

Christophe Laporte and Wout van Aert crossing the line in first and second place at Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A picture-perfect 1-2, with Laporte allowed nudge his wheel to the line first

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Sep Vanmarcke wins the sprint for third place

Gent-Wevelgem 2023

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Ben Turner's face says it all

Laporte and Van Aert embracing on the podium at Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Van Aert's gift to Laporte has divided opinion but team spirit is sky high

Remnants of a podium celebration at Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The dust settles on a memorable edition of Gent-Wevelgem

