Gallery: The landscapes and action from the Giro d'Italia

Photo gallery from the first fortnight of the world's most beautiful race

Mark Cavendish takes a friendly push from the devoted home fans

Image credit: Gruber Images
Riders struggle up the final climb on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) on the descent to the finish of stage 12

The Giro rides along the coast for amazing views on stage 12

Lars Bak wins a stage into Sestri Levante

Katusah lead the peloton to Sestri Levante

The sun breaks through the clouds

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) leads the maglia rosa on stage 11

Italian school children line the road on stage 11

An Omega-Pharma QuickStep rider battles the gradient as he approaches the finish in Assisi

Young and old turn out to support the Giro

Through the rain and mist Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the peloton

A dramatic finish in the mountains on stage 14

A Movistar rider accepts some gentle help

The Liquigas-Cannondale team rider tempo on the front of the bunch

Eisel leads a hidden Mark Cavendish through the mountains on stage 15

A lone Androni rider on the attack in stage 15

An unknown rider enters a tunnel but finds support

Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) has some fun

A finish in Cervinia saw the climbers decide the stage

Euskaltel-Euskadi show off their climbing legs

Rodriguez grabs his stage on the road to Assisi

Out of the way: Helping the riders through the crowds

Veteran Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky) battles through the pain

An Euskaltel rider brings up the rear of the peloton on a perfect day of racing conditions

The peloton snakes along the Italian courtyside

Riding along the coast and towards Fano on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia

Taylor Phinney (last in line) follows his BMC teammates

Huge crowds turn out for the team time trial in Verona

The Vacansoleil-DCM team power along the Verona time trial course

Team names ahead of the team time trial

The break head the race on stage 6 to Porto Sant'Elpidio

Picture perfect landscape on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

A Vacansoleil-DCM rider leads a group of riders on stage 6

Jose Ventoso raises his arms while Fabio Felline bangs his arms in frustration

Team Sky lead the autobus into the cloudsJ

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in the maglia rosa

Stage 8 to Lago Laceno saw the race's first uphill finish

A scenic view on the stage to Rocca di Cambio

Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) riding on stage 7

Stage 7 to Rocca di Cambio

Michele Scarponi turns to the camera just before Lampre start their team time trial

With the Giro d'Italia building towards a crescendo as the race heads into the Dolomites, we take a look back at the first two weeks of racing through the images of Jered and Ashley Gruber.

The pair have been present throughout the race, taking photos from the start in Copenhagen, to the team time trial in Verona and as the race travels through the Italian south, before the route heads north again.

While the pattern of racing has been unpredictable yet close, the one constant has been the stunning landscapes and scenery, which is perfectly depicted in this gallery of images.

 