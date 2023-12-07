Discover the hotel catering to elite athletes with hypoxia services in Benicasim

(Image credit: Intur Hotels)

Benicasim (Castellón, Spain) is home to the perfect hotel for elite athletes — a four-star establishment specialising in health, sports and relaxation. It even offers hypoxic rooms, a true game-changer for high-performance athletes, particularly in the cycling world.

Introducing the Hotel Intur Bonaire, a long-time host to individual athletes, groups and tourists seeking a Mediterranean coastal retreat. The Intur Resort complex also boasts a top-notch Technogym studio, outdoor and indoor 25-metre heated pools and a cycling centre.

Yet, the stand-out feature at this athlete-centric hotel is undoubtedly its hypoxic rooms, a service available from January 2024 through Intur Group's sports division, InturSports Travel Services — a leading company in sports tourism consistently embracing technology and the latest trends. In these spaces, cutting-edge technology is used to replicate high-altitude conditions by reducing the oxygen content in the air. This plays a crucial role in optimising athletic performance, naturally increasing red blood cell mass.

(Image credit: Intur Hotels)

Cyclists, for instance, often train in high-altitude environments to enhance performance and reap additional benefits. However, the challenge is usually travelling to high-altitude facilities, often with temperatures dropping below freezing. Hence, this hotel emerges as the ideal choice for high-performance athletes, as they not only achieve peak results thanks to hypoxia but also get to enjoy the beach, various routes and a welcoming environment, eliminating the need to add travel to their training routines.

(Image credit: Intur Hotels)

A dedication to high-performance sports

InturSports Travel Services was established to promote a healthy lifestyle centred around sports. Thousands of athletes, whether amateur or professional, teams or individuals, have chosen this company for their training needs, relying on the comprehensive management of services, covering everything from transportation to rest and even technical support when required. All the products and services they offer adhere to two key criteria: product quality and professional service.

(Image credit: Intur Hotels)

These rooms can be booked through the intur.com website, on intursportstravelservices.com or by contacting infointursports@intur.com for teams and sports groups.

On these pages, you’ll find all the information about hypoxia and how to leverage the available technology to achieve each athlete's goals. Additionally, in line with the personalised services offered by InturSports, the hypoxic rooms will provide the option to choose a higher or lower oxygen concentration, catering to each athlete’s preferences.

(Image credit: Intur Hotels)

(Image credit: Intur Hotels)